The six candidates for county commissioner in Perquimans County expressed appreciation this week for the relatively strong turnout during one-stop voting and expressed cautious optimism as they turned their eyes toward Tuesday's turnout on Election Day.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 1,676 voters had cast ballots at one-stop voting an 50 absentee ballots had been received by mail. One-stop voting continues today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford.
Polls open statewide for Tuesday's General Election at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
The six candidates are vying for three seats on the board. They include incumbent Republican Wallace Nelson and incumbent Democrat Fondella Leigh, Democrats James Nowell and Quentin Jackson, Republican James Ward, and unaffiliated candidate Tim Corpew.
Under the county's "single shot" electoral system, voters cast their ballot for only one candidate in the race even though three commissioners are being elected.
"I’m optimistic about the election," said Nelson, who currently chairs the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners. "Campaigning is another opportunity to connect with those we serve, to sharpen our focus on their concerns, and hear ideas for our future.
"From the positive response I’ve received, we are on a path that aligns with those expectations, with a conservative approach to governing that’s frugal with the taxpayer’s dollar, all the while talking bold steps to expand opportunities and improve our quality of life," he continued. "There is a lot of positive things happening now and I’m excited to be a part of our future. Thanks to everyone for your affirmation, support and encouragement.”
Leigh said this is the most excitement she has seen around a county commissioner race in her time serving on the board.
"I think the election is progressing well," Leigh said. "Voters seemed to be responding positively to the campaign as I canvas neighborhoods, send text messages and emails. Voters are adamant about what they would like and what they do not want."
Leigh said it's both "refreshing and rewarding" to talk with voters and have "an opportunity to answer questions, meet new people and even share history about the county."
"I have not experienced this much interest in the county commissioners race since my time as a commissioner," she said. "The interest has motivated voters to come out and cast their vote and let their voices be heard."
Nowell noted he is not a fan of the county's single-shot system. Single shot voting "is not a good voting process," he said.
But those concerns aside, Nowell joined other candidates in expressing an optimistic outlook heading into Tuesday's election.
"I feel good about Nov. 8," Nowell said. "I have enjoyed going around and meeting new people and connecting with people I have not seen in a while. I have listened to many people with different concerns in the county. There is much that can be done to improve Perquimans.
"I do encourage people to vote and I tell people they should go to the commissioners meeting to know what is going on," he said.
Jackson agreed with other candidates that the turnout in early voting is a positive sign.
"I think that the election numbers speak for themselves," Jackson said. "However, I would love to see an even bigger turnout and I think we will see that going forward."
Jackson previously served on the Hertford Town Council, including a stint as mayor pro tem, and although his time on the council was marked by controversy — including frequent clashes with fellow elected officials and local citizens — he has unabashedly campaigned on his record as a town councilor.
"I was in office for four years and people know what I stand for and what I’m about," Jackson said. "But as far as what people think, Nov 8th will tell."
Ward also expressed optimism about the early voting turnout.
"I believe the election is going well," he said. "We have had a record-breaking turnout so far on early voting. I have spoken with everyone that has asked for my reason of running, and one thing I noticed is that many were surprised someone is thinking of the future growth for our youth, as well as the economical growth our county really needs — instead of watching counties around us grow while we choose not to, as it has been for many years.
Ward said people who know him "know that my heart is for the well-being of Perquimans" and its future.
"The only way people can move our county into the future is to get out and vote, and so far they have done that," he said.
Corprew also is optimistic, and like other candidates is pleased to see a strong turnout. If he's elected to one of the three seats on Tuesday, he would be the first unaffiliated voter to hold office on the Board of Commissioners.
"Judging by the fantastic early voter turnout, I’d say the election is going very well," Corprew said. "As the only unaffiliated candidate running, I feel even though I had to go through the petition process early on to even be on the ballot, the support I’ve received has been extremely positive."
All of the candidates acknowledged that only the final vote tally will confirm whether their optimism about their own campaign was justified or not.
"As far as if I’ve connected with voters or not, ask me next Tuesday around 9 p.m. and I’ll have an answer for you," Corprew said.
Voters in West Hertford precinct will again cast their ballots at the Perquimans County Department of Social Services Building, as they did during the primary election.
The building’s address is 103 Charles Street, but voting will take place in a section of the building that will be accessed by a rear entrance. Curbside voting also will be set up in a parking lot behind the building.
All other precinct polling places will remain the same. They include:
• East Hertford: Perquimans County Courthouse, 128 Church St., Hertford
• Nicanor: Up River Friends Church, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere
• New Hope: Durants Neck Ruritan Building, 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford
• Belvidere: Belvidere Ruritan Community Building, 1504 Belvidere Road, Belvidere
• Bethel: Bethel Ruritan Community Building, 392 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford
• Parkville: Winfall Ruritan Community Building, 201 Catherine St., Hertford.