The six candidates for county commissioner in Perquimans County expressed appreciation this week for the relatively strong turnout during one-stop voting and expressed cautious optimism as they turned their eyes toward Tuesday's turnout on Election Day.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 1,676 voters had cast ballots at one-stop voting an 50 absentee ballots had been received by mail. One-stop voting continues today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford.