Retired public school teacher Thelma Finch-Copeland has been appointed to complete Alan Lennon's unexpired term on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners.
The county commissioners voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday night to appoint Finch-Copeland to the post.
"I am excited," Copeland said Tuesday when asked about the appointment. "I am honored. It's an honor to serve."
Copeland said she looks forward to being a voice for the community.
She said she has lived in Perquimans County since she was 3 years old.
"All of my teaching experience was in Perquimans County," she added.
Lennon had been elected as a Libertarian, so state law requires the person appointed to replace him also be a Libertarian. Two Libertarians sent letters to the board asking to be considered: Finch-Copeland and Christopher Richardson.
Richardson said Tuesday he is not discouraged by the board's decision to appoint Finch-Copeland to the seat. He said he's looking forward to his candidacy for county commissioner.
Though a registered Libertarian, Richardson is seeking to get enough signatures of registered voters to get on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for county commissioner.
Richardson said he is working on his signatures to get on the ballot and currently has about 60. He needs 399, he said, adding "I'm pretty confident I can cover that."
Finch-Copeland said Tuesday she is not a candidate in the November election.
At Monday's board meeting, Chairman Wallace Nelson explained that the board had the option either to appoint someone at that meeting or establish some process for further consideration in order to make the appointment within a 60-day timetable.
"I would like us to proceed tonight," said Commissioner Joseph Hoffler. He noted that appointing someone right away would allow the new commissioner to be seated at the board's April regular meeting.
Commissioner Kyle Jones said he agreed.
"Let them hit the ground running," Jones said.
Vice Chairwoman Fondella Leigh said she appreciated both candidates for expressing interest in the vacant seat. She made the motion to appoint Finch-Copeland.
Jones said he commends both Finch-Copeland and Richardson for their letters. He said he knows Finch-Copeland and knows she will be reasonable and able to agree to disagree when necessary.
Jones said he was not saying Richardson lacks those qualities but simply that he knows Finch-Copeland and knows her to have them.
Hoffler said he has known Finch-Copeland for a while and believes she would be the best fit on the board.
Jones said Finch-Copeland is well known in the community.
Nelson said it was kind of a tough decision since a case could be made for either candidate.
Susan Brinn, a member of the public who attended the meeting, asked the commissioners why they would appoint someone who will not be a candidate in November.
Nelson said the commissioners were discussing the appointment and would not be able to discuss it with audience members.
Brinn said after the meeting that she did not believe it was right to appoint someone who will not be a candidate in the election.
After the board made the appointment, County Manager Frank Heath announced that Copeland will be seated at the April meeting as soon as old business is concluded.