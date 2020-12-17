Commission Receives COVID-19 Update

Ashley Stoop of Albemarle Regional Heath Services provided Perquimans County Board of Commissioners an update about the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Dec. 7 meeting, Stoop spoke of the color coding system designating the spread of those infected with the virus.
In recent weeks, Perquimans is among North Carolina counties seeing “critical” community spread of COVID-19.
According to the latest ARHS statistics, Perquimans County has 34 active cases of covid, four deaths, 359 recovered cases – 397 cases total.
As of now five of the AHRS eight counties are in the red with the potential to see more red spread across the region and state in the new report that comes out later this week.
The number of red counties has more than doubled from the November 23 County Alert, up to 48 from 20 counties. There are 34 orange counties as compared to 42 counties in that last report.
To compile the County Alert System report, state Department of Health and Human Services compared counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
DHHS then categorized counties into three tiers, with those coded red reporting critical community spread; those coded orange seeing substantial community spread; and those coded yellow seeing “significant” spread.
In other news, commission granted a two-year extension for a conditional use permit for Perquimans Solar LLC.
The company sited COVID-19 delays that are holding up development of the property.