A host of local candidates for commissioner, school board, district court judge and district attorney touted their experience and credentials for elective office during last week's Perquimans Republican Party Convention at the county courthouse.
Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson, who is seeking reelection, said he served 16 years on the local school board and is completing his third term as a county commissioner.
The county government has worked hard to be frugal, kept its debt load low and maintained the lowest property tax rate among area counties, Nelson said.
At the same time, Perquimans has built a new library, opened a new history museum and is building tennis courts at the recreation center, he said. The county also is working to expand broadband, he said.
Judge Jennifer Bland said she is currently serving as a District Court judge and is running for election to that seat.
Responding to opponents’ questions about her Republican bona fides, Bland said that “when it mattered” she became a Republican.
“I am proud to be Republican,” she said, adding that after listening to Biden’s State of the Union address she didn’t understand how anyone could remain a Democrat.
Bland said he has integrity and will follow the U.S. Constitution. She said she is fair.
She also mentioned she was a prosecutor for 13 years.
Jeff Moreland, who is challenging Bland in the GOP primary for District Court judge, said he has never been a Democrat. He said he enlisted in the U.S. Army out of high school and became a lawyer after leaving the Army.
For nearly six years he has been a prosecutor, and successfully prosecuted former Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson, he said. Jackson is currently serving two months in jail after being found guilty of second-degree trespassing and of violating probation in February.
Moreland noted his wife is the principal at Perquimans County Middle School.
Bernard McAvoy, another candidate for District Court judge, said he is “the only true Republican candidate” in the race for District Court judge. He has practiced wide range of law including criminal defense, family law and civil disputes, he said.
The district needs to stick with conservative judges, he said.
Kimberly Pellini, who is running for District Attorney, said she is a Navy veteran and has 15 years as a prosecutor in the 1st District. Jeff Cruden, who is also running for DA, sent a message through proxy, noting he is a Navy veteran and has 28 years of experience as a prosecutor.
Brenda Huddleston, who is running for a seat on the Perquimans County Board of Education, said there are scary things happening in schools across the country “and I don’t want to see them come here.”
One of those things is critical race theory, she said. Huddleton said she’s glad CRT isn’t being taught in Perquimans but she’s concerned that CRT advocates will keep pushing to make it part of the curriculum. She said she will stand against that.
“I promise you that if I am elected we will listen to the parents and they will not feel bad about asking us questions,” Huddleston said.
Dave Silva, another candidate in the non-partisan school board race, said the Perquimans County Schools are something to be proud of.
A Coast Guard and Navy veteran who works at the Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City, Silva said increasing numbers of Coast Guard families are choosing to live in Perquimans because of good schools.
The staff of the schools are working very hard and the school board is careful to use funds efficiently, he said.
Silva said he is getting ready to retire and wants an opportunity to serve the community.
School board candidate Matt Winslow sent a message through a proxy.
Trey Allen, a candidate for associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, called in by phone and said he believes the Constitution means what it meant when it was drafted.
April Wood, another candidate for associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, spoke through proxy.