Due to a gas line leak Tuesday, time grew short to crank out this story about Monday’s Perquimans County Commission meeting before the press deadline, however, here are a few highlights.
Re-elected, Commissioners Joseph Hoffler, Kyle Jones and Charles Woodard were sworn-in.
On that note, commissioners unanimously chose to keep Wallace Nelson as chairman and Fondella Leigh as vice chairwoman of the commission.
Speaking of familiar faces, Connie Brothers was appointed to serve as an at-large representative to the Albemarle Commission’s Board of Delegates. Brothers is a civic activist who helped spearhead a recent get-out-the-vote drive among other important initiatives.
Commissioners presented a plaque to Brenda Lassiter for her long service on the Planning Board. Her final term with the board ended in November.
Ashley Stoop of Albemarle Regional Health Services provided an update about COVID-19. More on that next week.
County Planner Rhonda Money asked commission to approve hiring a subcontractor, Holland Consulting, to update the ordinance books, a job that most be done time to time so as the state, citizens and everyone else is on the same page. Job is to cost up to $17,500.
Zachaeus Legal Services (ZLS) made a presentation about the work they by providing property tax foreclosure services for local government. Commissioners are considering hiring the company. Hertford has already signed ZLS for this kind of work.
More about Monday’s commission meeting will appear in a future edition of the Perquimans Weekly.