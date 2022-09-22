Perquimans County voters will begin casting ballots for the Nov. 8 election when early voting begins Oct. 20.

The only contested local race on the Nov. 8 general election ballot is that for three open seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners. Six candidates are on the ballot: Democratic incumbent Fondella Leigh and Republican incumbent Wallace Nelson; Democrats Keith Nowell and Quentin Jackson; Republican James Ward; and unaffiliated voter Tim Corprew.