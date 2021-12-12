A Hertford town councilor leaving office this week after losing his re-election bid in November has filed for an open seat on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners.
Quentin Jackson filed last week for one of the three seats on the commission board. He joins incumbent Commissioners Fondella Leigh, Alan Lennon and Wallace Nelson, who also have filed.
Further filing for the Perquimans commission seats and all other offices is temporarily delayed due to a N.C. Supreme Court ruling issued Wednesday, Dec. 8. The court has delayed the March 8 primary to May 17 because of unresolved lawsuits over the new maps GOP lawmakers drew for legislative and congressional districts.
No date for when filing can resume has been set, but some election officials believe it will be either January or February.
Meanwhile, three other candidates have filed for three open seats on the Perquimans Board of Education. Matt Winslow, Dave Silva, and Kristy Corprew joined incumbent board member Anne White and newcomer Brenda Huddleston who previously filed for the seats. Incumbent board member Amy Spaugh has already announced she’s not seeking re-election to her seat.
Jackson, who left office this week when new Hertford town councilors Connie Brothers and Sandra Anderson were sworn in, declined to comment last week when asked what issues he was focusing on in his bid for county commissioner.
Although Jackson’s tenure on the Hertford Town Council has been marked by ongoing disputes with Mayor Earnell Brown and other town officials, incumbent county commissioners Leigh and Lennon welcomed Jackson to the race for commissioner.
Leigh, a registered Democrat who serves as the commission board’s vice chair, said she loves the people of Perquimans County and enjoys serving on the board.
“I hope to continue serving the people,” Leigh said.
Leigh said she welcomes Jackson into the race, along with other citizens who might wish to run.
“I wish everyone well that is running and I hope that we have a good, clean race,” Leigh said.
Lennon, a registered Libertarian, also said he welcomes any citizen to run for county commissioner.
“I hope anyone who runs would know what they are getting into,” Lennon said. “This is to serve the people. It’s not to use as a personal stepping stone. That’s the way I look at it.”
Lennon, who was elected in 2018, said he believes the board has worked well together over his first term. He said he is glad to have served as chairman of the county’s Tourism Development Authority and believes Perquimans is making good progress with the hiring of Stacey Layden as tourism director and the development of a new Perquimans County Heritage Museum.
Winslow cited his two sons in the local school system as his primary motivation for running for school board. He has a son in seventh-grade at Perquimans Middle School and a son in third-grade at Hertford Grammar.
“I also have many friends and family that serve as teachers and leaders within the school system,” Winslow said. “To be able to serve in this capacity to provide support to them is my primary goal.”
Silva said he cares about the community and would like to help solve some problems.
“Our people work very hard,” Silva said. “From maintenance to the Central Office, everyone has been tested in the last 20 months. Our nutrition staff turns out remarkably good meals on a razor-thin budget but now they are having to cope with supply chain problems.
“We are also struggling with transportation,” Silva continued. “Before the pandemic we had long rides and not enough buses but now we also have a driver shortage and it has gotten much worse. I know our people are doing everything they can with this and many other challenges. But perhaps a fresh set of eyes and a little more bandwidth might be able find some different solutions, or badger someone in Raleigh for more resources.”
Silva said he doesn’t have an agenda and doesn’t believe he has all the answers for the hard work of being a school board member.
“I do have considerable experience working on a team to solve difficult problems and I have a knack for getting along with people even when we don’t agree,” he said. “I think that would make me an asset to the board and the community.”