WINFALL — Winfall Town Council is significantly reducing the duties formerly carried out by the town’s longtime mayor, Fred Yates.
At the Winfall Town Council’s regular meeting last week, new committees were announced that will give council members oversight responsibilities of various areas of town government.
Councilwoman Carol Cooper said she had reviewed the committee assignments with all council members to be sure everyone was happy with the responsibilities they were given.
She said a list distributed at the meeting was based on that mutual agreement among council members.
The committee structure appears to be a significant move toward spreading administrative responsibility and authority among a group of town officials rather than concentrating the responsibility in the mayor’s office.
Yates, who has served as the town’s mayor for three decades, previously has exercised general administrative oversight of the town.
Under a 1995 ordinance the mayor has been tasked with directing and supervising the administration of all Winfall departments, offices and agencies. The ordinance states the mayor shall “coordinate the activities of all departments and direct superintendents and other town employees in performance of their duties and functions as may be required” and also names the mayor the town’s zoning administrator.
At last week's meeting, Yates asked councilors what they wanted him to do under the new committee setup.
“Mr. Yates, you are our mentor, our adviser,” Cooper answered. “You have lots of knowledge that we are going to need.”
Cooper downplayed the significance of the new committee structure when asked about it by the Perquimans Weekly after the meeting.
“It’s just committees,” Cooper said.
The following are the new town of Winfall Committees and the councilor appointed to oversee that part of the town’s government:
• Administration — Carol Cooper
• Beautification — Virginia Harvey
• Building — Virginia Harvey
• Finance — Carol Cooper
• Grants — Valery McDonald
• Public Safety — Preston White
• Fire — Carol Cooper
• Recreation — Valery McDonald
• Roads and Grounds — Preston White
• Sewer — Preston White and Valery McDonald
• Tourism — Preston White
• Zoning Board — Carol Cooper.
Yates asked at the meeting that a copy of the committee assignments be provided to the Perquimans Weekly so it could be published, enabling people to know who they should call for particular concerns.