BELVIDERE — The annual Belvidere Day festival drew a record 63 vendors on Saturday, and drew crowds delighted to see the event return after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.
The festival returned Saturday on a grand scale. Country and Gospel music groups and dance groups were back on the main stage, and the popular Belvidere Day parade returned as well.
Doug Layden, owner of Layden’s Supermarket in the heart of Belvidere and one of the festival’s principal organizers, said the biggest crowd the event had ever drawn in its 10-year history was 2,500 — and organizers expected this year might top that.
“We’re hoping this might be the biggest year of all,” Layden said Saturday morning as he sat near grills that were cooking Layden’s sausage for the festival’s famed sausage biscuits. “We’ve got more things going on.”
The biggest new activity was probably the dinner-dance Saturday evening. About 140 tickets had been sold for that by Saturday morning.
Also new this year was a tractor show with pulling, an obstacle course and a slowest tractor race. Layden noted competitors had been working hard gearing their tractors down to get them ready to roll slower than the others.
The tractor show drew nearly 50 contestants.
“Knocker Balls” — plastic balls you can get inside to engage in a bumping contest — were new this year as well. Also new: an ax-throwing activity.
Popular as always were the festival’s sausage biscuits and other food offerings, and the children’s train ride.
With the new activities this year and especially with the debut of the dinner-dance, the Belvidere Ruritan Club is hoping the event will raise even more than the $3,000 or so it usually garners.
“This year we’re hoping for a little better — shooting for $4,000,” Layden said.
The festival has a humble beginning, having started simply with specials at Layden’s store.
“That’s how we started 10 years ago,” he said.
After the first year people in the community realized Belvidere Day could be an event, so it was a bit bigger the second year.
When a motorcycle club arrived the second year asking when the parade started, organizers put together a parade on the spot so the club would get the chance to participate.
After that the parade was planned in advance each year and now is a centerpiece of Belvidere Day.
The festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Belvidere Ruritan Club and always is held the last Saturday of October. Each vendor is charged $25 and other activities also bring in some funds.
David Harrell, a certified archery instructor, offered an archery experience for children with balloons as a target. He explained that he and Dylan Schoolfield provide guidance for the children as they set up to take their shots.
“We want to keep them happy,” Harrell said. “I love to see them succeed.”
At the knocker balls site, Sadie Harris, 5, took her turn and seemed to enjoy getting knocked over and turning upside down. She certainly didn’t look intimidated.
After climbing out of the plastic bubble Sadie confirmed that she enjoyed “bumping” and even enjoyed turning upside down.
Layden said the community spirit in Belvidere is something special. Nearly everyone volunteers with the event in some way, he said.
That same community spirit enabled the Ruritan Club to install a handicapped-accessible restroom in its building at no net cost and to paint the building for about a tenth of the price that had initially been quoted to the club.