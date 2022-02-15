Employees and customers of Woodard’s Pharmacy celebrated Linda Bundy’s retirement — and 46 years of service behind the pharmacy counter — as she worked her last day on the job Friday.
Debbie Godfrey was one of dozens of customers who came by on Bundy’s last day to wish her well, give her a hug and share memories.
“Linda and I went to school together and we have been close friends all this time,” Godfrey said. “She is a great person and she will definitely be missed in this store — seeing her smiling face behind that counter.”
Cynthia Jennings said she appreciated the care Bundy has taken with customers.
“She has been here a long time,” Jennings said. “She will definitely be missed. You can tell everybody loved her. Just look at all these flowers.”
Ricky Trueblood said Bundy had been helping him get his prescriptions for a long time.
Bundy said she has enjoyed “my people” more than any other part of the job.
“I have so many friends,” she said. “That is what I am going to miss the most. My people is what I am going to miss the most.”
Trueblood said the feeling would me mutual. “We’re going to sure miss her,” he said.
Bundy noted she started working at Gregory’s 5&10 when she was 14 and went to work at Woodard’s when she was 21.
Customers at the store Friday referred to Bundy as Charles Woodard’s “right arm” because of her long and dedicated service at the pharmacy.
Bundy said she has enjoyed her co-workers, including teenagers who have staffed the lunch counter over the years.
“This is my extended family,” Bundy said. “I have worked with probably 50 teenagers or more.”
In addition to filling prescriptions, Bundy has helped out in numerous other ways — including making the pimento cheese for sandwiches at the lunch counter.
She said other employees have watched her make the pimento cheese and will be able to carry on the tradition.
She and her husband John Bundy will have been married 51 years in May.
Bundy graduated from Chowan High School and learned how to work in the pharmacy directly from Charles Woodard.
“He is the best mentor anybody could have as far as training and mentoring you,” she said.
Bundy said she has cared deeply about people who have come in to get prescriptions filled.
“You get attached to your customers,” Bundy said. “When they come in real sick it makes a big difference in your life.”
Customers brought cards to Bundy and enjoyed cupcakes and conversation at the store. Many signed a keepsake poster honoring Bundy on her retirement.
Valerie Price was another customer who dropped by to visit with Bundy on her last day.
“This has always been my drugstore,” Price said.
Bundy said she’s willing to come in occasionally and help out some if Woodard asks her and she’s able to come in at that time.