...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. Lows tonight will also be
in the upper 70s to around 80, suggesting little relief from the
heat overnight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Gov. Roy Cooper gestures while talking about the importance of continued federal and state funding for early child care during a visit to The Learning Center of Perquimans County in Hertford, Thursday. Cooper said delaying approval of a two-year state budget beyond Sept. 1 could push back implementation of Medicaid expansion in the state to Dec. 1 or later.
HERTFORD — Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that North Carolina’s ability to expand Medicaid coverage to 600,000 low-income state residents on Oct. 1 is dependent on the state budget being approved by Sept. 1.
If the state doesn’t meet that deadline, the earliest it could expand the federal health insurance program would be Dec. 1, Cooper said during a visit to a child care center in Hertford on Thursday, Aug. 10.