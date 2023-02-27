Area corn growers will get to decide later this month whether to change their assessment on corn sold to first purchasers.

The current assessment is 1.25 cents per bushel, and the Corn Growers Association of North Carolina is proposing to change the assessment to .30% of settlement. According to an association press release, the change, if approved, would bring CGANC’s assessment in line with other row crop assessments in North Carolina.

