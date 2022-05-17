Perquimans County voters elected two new board of education members, according to unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Kristy Corprew was elected to the board with 764 votes, the most of any candidate. The second highest vote-getter was Matt Winslow while incumbent Anne White was re-elected with 469 votes.

Brenda Wilson Huddleston finished with 321 votes followed by Gracie Felton with 76 votes and Dave Silva with 70.

Two incumbents didn’t seek re-election. They were Matt Peeler and Amy Spaugh.

