Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 10:01 pm
White
Corprew
Winslow
Editor
Perquimans County voters elected two new board of education members, according to unofficial returns Tuesday night.
Kristy Corprew was elected to the board with 764 votes, the most of any candidate. The second highest vote-getter was Matt Winslow while incumbent Anne White was re-elected with 469 votes.
Brenda Wilson Huddleston finished with 321 votes followed by Gracie Felton with 76 votes and Dave Silva with 70.
Two incumbents didn’t seek re-election. They were Matt Peeler and Amy Spaugh.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.