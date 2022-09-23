...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Editor's note: Because of a production error, The Perquimans Weekly's story containing the six commissioner candidates' answers to a question about support for the county's Marine Industrial Park project listed part of candidate Tim Corprew's answer under candidate Keith Nowell's answer. Their corrected, full answers to the question appear below.
The Perquimans Weekly: Do you support the Marine Industrial Park project, including the deep-water basin? Why or why not? Does the fact that the county has received grant money to cover the costs make any difference?
Nowell: “Having run a construction company for 30 years, this probably would not have gotten my vote to do this type of project. Now that this is done, if elected I am going to work hard to see that this is a success. Help recruit new businesses with good-paying jobs. Work to expand the tax base without raising property tax. Supporting this project together is essential for positive growth in Perquimans. Also, I am glad the county was able to secure the grants to cover the cost.”
Corprew: "No, I don’t support the Marine Industrial Park project because I personally think it’s a pipe dream that has a zero percent chance of being successful. It’s going to be a tremendous waste of money and the ruination of a fine piece of waterfront property that could be used for something else that would actually generate revenue for Perquimans County. (Like a boardwalk with shops and restaurants and a small motel and docks where boaters coming up the Perquimans River could actually get gas or diesel).
“Out of all the current commissioners and candidates I’m probably the only one that’s ever had a boat hauled out at an industrial boatyard. I’d also venture a guess that none of the current commissioners have ever seen a boat being hauled out or the process involved, and yet they are willing to commit $6-plus million to try and attract marine based businesses here?
“We (the county) have owned the proposed site for almost 30 years. If it was such a good idea some marine-based business would have already come here on their own dime.
“Additionally, we transferred ownership of the piece of property to the North Carolina Seafood Industrial Park Authority, whose sole purpose is to attract marine-based businesses to locate in these proposed marine industrial parks, and in the 10 years they had it they managed to attract zero interest in the project. So no, I think it’s a foolish expenditure. I don’t care where the money came from.”