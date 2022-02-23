Hertford Town Council has approved use of the Robert Harvey building for town office space.
Interim Town Manager Janice Cole told town councilors last week she understands there has been some discussion about leasing part of the building, which is the former town police station behind the current Town Hall.
“I am asking that instead you allow us to use it for office space,” Cole said.
Cole noted the town is working to hire personnel such as a planner and town clerk. Finance already is using two offices in the Harvey building, Cole said. She said she would like to have the planner in the building and locate the town clerk to the main administrative building.
In addition, she said, it might be helpful to have a space in the main building where town councilors could meet with her.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch made a motion to accept Cole’s recommendation to use the building for office space rather than leasing it.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, the council’s mayor pro tem, said he was willing to consider the town’s present needs for office space. However, he also wants the town to take a comprehensive look at its long-term space needs and seek ways to use space more efficiently.
“I want you to have whatever space you need to get things the way they need to be,” Hodges said. “So let me be on record as saying that. That said, I feel like we have a community building that is under-utilized much of the month, and we have a giant open section of the building that is where we used to have meetings that is just blank floor space. I kind of feel like our use of the spaces that we have is not as efficient as it probably should be in the long term.”
While he supported Mimlitsch’s motion and thought it was OK to have a short-term plan for using the existing space, Hodges said he also believes the council needs a long-term plan for what the town government’s footprint needs to be.
The police station was no longer needed after the town disbanded the police department last summer and turned law enforcement over to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office under a contractual arrangement.
On Jan. 30 the town dedicated the former police station as the Robert L. Harvey Sr. Building and the Community Center as the Horace Reid Jr. Community Center. Harvey was an early African-American police officer in Hertford and Reid was the town’s first African-American mayor.