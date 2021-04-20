First two and half hours of a more than four hour long Hertford Town Council meeting dealt with property issues, changing council’s scheduled meeting time, zoom contract renewal and more.
The second part of April 12’s marathon meeting will appear in the next edition of the Perquimans Weekly.
First up is citizens’ concerns which had Frank Jaklic of North Church Street asking permission for town space for Putt Putt Polio as part of Dine, Drink and Dance scheduled for May 15. An active member of the Rotary Club of Hertford, the golf event is a fundraiser for Polio research. Council approved Jaklic’s request.
Muriel Harmon of Front Street asked council to do something about yard contractors leaving copious amounts of yard waste behind after completing jobs.
“If we don’t talk about the minor, we’ll never get to the major,” she said.
Also, Harmon that Town Hall make people more aware about signing up for the Town’s emergency alert system.
During citizens’ concerns, Councilman Frank Norman dismissed how Mayor Earnell Brown and Town Hall conducts business that never seems to benefit the poor or minorities. He brought back up council’s refusal to get involved to pursue the possible development of a 245 residential unit federal Housing and Urban Development housing complex during Monday’s meeting. And Norman circled back to council’s plans to have the town study consolidating the Hertford Police Department with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office.
Also, Councilman Quentin Jackson admonished council for personal attacks during past meetings while peppering Brown and others councilmen with verbal assaults as the four-hour meeting progressed, particularly when attacking Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges’ leadership in an effort to recall the mayor pro tem. More on that next week.
Jackson and Brown sparred over a resolution to establish a Youth Community Center which appears tabled indefinitely or “nevuwary” depending on the verbiage council chooses to acknowledge.
Debate next moved to changing the council’s meeting time to 6 p.m. which was approved by a 3-2 split between Brown, Hodges and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch supporting the measure with Norman and Jackson voting in opposition.
Norman called the move a slap in face to working citizens who may not be able to attend council meetings.
Jackson too dismissed the way meetings are conducted past and present.
Mimlitsch noted what many people have endured when attending the multi-hour meetings that have lasted long after the witching hour. He said by starting council meetings earlier, citizens would have a better opportunity to stay longer rather than leaving as the night wears on.
In other news, council discussed three pieces of town-owned property.
First parcel of land is by the Hertford Tap House which seeks a tiny spot of land to offer outdoor seating. After much debate about policy, procedure and precedent when selling property, council agreed to let Town Attorney Ben Gallop to formally begin the bidding process.
Next discussion dealt with property located at 1000 West Grubb street that someone wants to buy and rehabilitate. Tax value of the property and home is more than $51,000.
Norman was not thrilled with the idea of selling the property for nothing, though he is in favor of someone fixing up the 2-story home familiar to many. Tax credits and the creation of West Hertford Historical zone came into play before council opted to have Gallop study the matter more and provide an update in the near future about the property’s path.
Lastly, Lester Jenkins seeks Town Hall’s permission to lease a building by Missing Mill Park for a lawn care business.
Jackson said the building has been vacant more than seven years and needs repairs.
Discussion centered on the terms of the lease and if Jenkins would be pay for repairs or if the town would be responsible. Council asked Gallop and Town Manager Pam Hurdle will explore these matters in more detail before any decision is made.
Government meetings big and small are now using zoom to broadcast to the citizenry. Council approved plans to continue to use zoom format.
The topic of Fourth of July fireworks generated discussion centering around whether Town Hall wants to do its own thing or piggyback off Edenton’s plans. Piggyback is term used to describe when governments join together to pursue a contract so as to lower costs, in this case fireworks and all that’s involved with lighting up the nightime sky to celebrate the Fourth of July.
If the town organizes its own fireworks, then it will cost far more than $7,000 budgeted for the show and require that someone be hired to fire off the powerful pyrotechnics.
Jackson made a compelling case that Hertford should do its own thing and not worry about what Edenton is doing, particularly since that former Colonial capital is uncertain as to its fireworks’ future.
In the end after much discussion, council approved a plan that Hertford would piggy back off Edenton if Edenton does fireworks. Council concluded the discussion by asking Hurdle to price out what it would cost for Hertford to host its own fireworks display. Due to poor zoom audio quality coupled with councilmen talking over each other at the meeting, it was unclear as to whether there was an official yes or no as to what Hertford would do or not do as it depends on the price.