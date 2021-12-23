Hertford Town Council was slated to meet Tuesday to discuss the possibility of naming an interim town manager.
Town officials have not yet advertised the position of town manager.
“That process has not begun,” said Town Manager Pam Hurdle, who retires at the end of this month, when asked last week whether the position had been advertised.
The town clerk position in Hertford is also vacant.
The agenda for the called meeting Wednesday included a closed session to discuss personnel and also an agenda item for appointment of an interim town manager.
Town Council announced at its organizational meeting Dec. 13 that the council will interview candidates for town clerk on Jan. 8.
Mike Ervin, executive director of the Albemarle Commission, served as acting clerk for the council at its Dec. 13 meeting. Ervin said this week that if Hurdle left before an interim town manager was named, he and his staff would oversee town operations until an interim manager is named.
If an interm town manager had been appointed then the Albemarle Commission will not have to provide those services, he added.
The council voted Sept. 13 to terminate the employment of former Town Clerk Olga Simpson.
Simpson later showed up at a council meeting and, speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, claimed she was wrongfully terminated. She said she was fired because she refused to accede to requests she believed were wrong.
Hurdle, who was appointed town manager in October 2018, announced her retirement in August. She joined the Hertford town staff in 1998 as assistant to the town manager and became interim manager in May 2018 when the town’s then-manager left.