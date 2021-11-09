Perquimans County is replacing aged-out equipment in the 911 emergency communications center.
The county Board of Commissioners approved budget amendments for the project at the board’s regular meeting Nov. 1.
“We are pleased to be able to proceed with this much-needed equipment upgrade in the 911 Center and appreciate the continued support of the county commissioners to provide quality services for our citizens and visitors,” said Jonathan Nixon, director of Perquimans County Emergency Services.
County Manager Frank Heath explained to the board that the funds are for upgrading the radio consoles in the 911 center.
The cost is $484,088 to replace four Motorola console positions, Heath said.
State 911 emergency communication funds and local dispatch fees are being used to pay for the project, he said.
The board approved budget amendments appropriating $39,956 in municipal dispatch fees, $140,796 in emergency 911 fees and $230,683 in fund balance for the equipment upgrades.
Julie Solesbee, communications director for Perquimans County emergency services, said the project will upgrade all of the radio console positions in the primary 911 Center, replacing current equipment that will be considered end- -of-life on Dec. 31 of this year. Motorola cannot guarantee that it will be able to repair the equipment past the life cycle date, Solesbee explained.
The county is buying and installing four Motorola radio consoles that are located in the Primary 911 Center.
The total project cost is $484,088 and a large portion of the funds will come from the State 911 Fund balance, according to Solesbee.
The county is also allocating $39,956 in local dispatch fees to cover the remaining expenses for the project.
“The revenue stream identified came from payments made by the town of Hertford for back payment related to 911 Center operational fees,” according to Solesbee.
Since Perquimans 911 serves as the backup 911 Center location for the Chowan 911 Center, it will have a simultaneous project updating its radio equipment and installing three Motorola radio consoles, in addition to the work being done in Perquimans.