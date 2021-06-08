Perquimans County Commission’s proposed budget for 2021-22 seeks to increase property tax and water rates as well as solid waste fees for fiscal year 2021-22.
A public hearing for comment and to consider adoption of the budget has been scheduled for Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in the Perquimans County Library.
Budget proposes a 2-cent increase in property tax rates from 59 cents to 61 centers per $100 dollars of value – the lowest tax rate in the region.
Water rates will increase from $15 to $17.50 (minimum bill) and from $7 to $9 per thousand after the first thousand gallons.
The proposed solid waste fee for FY 21-22 is $150, a $10 increase from last fiscal year.
The proposed FY 2021-22 budget contains a 4% adjustment to the salary schedule based on information from the salary study performed by the Management and Personnel Services (MAPS) group last year.
The sheriff’s office budget includes two new deputies for County service, and with the anticipated consolidation of the Hertford Police Department, includes four deputy positions, an investigator and an administrative assistant.
Proposed Tax Rate
County department heads and other agencies submitted around $22.8 million budget requests to County Manager Frank Heath. That’s over $6 million dollars more than anticipated revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, Heath wrote in his budget that was presented Monday to the county commission. The tax rate would have to be 45 cents higher to fully fund all requests of Perquimans County for the next year, he said.
In FY 20/21, Perquimans County implemented austerity measures that ensured the fiscal health of the County due to COVID-19. These measures included a freeze on all major capital purchases (capped at $10,000 total per department), no initial salary adjustments (county gave a 3% increase at mid-year), no step increases, and no merit increases for employees.
“Fortunately, Perquimans County weathered the storm and will be able to enhance the services it provides its citizens and will be able to offer additional incentives to County employees to make our government a competitive place to work,” Heath wrote in his budget message to the county commission.
Total taxable value increased from $1,351,508,515 to $1,370,420,692, or 1.38%. This is the second highest percentage growth in ad valorem taxable value in 12 years. Sales tax revenues are expected to increase by $425,000 from last year’s budgeted amount.
Heath said another positive note is that he projects that the county is not going to use any of the $1,030,000 budgeted fund balance appropriation from fiscal year 20/21’s budget. The proposed budget allocates $1,092,889 out of fund balance.
“This gives us the flexibility to rely on fund balance again to offset the substantial capital investments we must make this year,” Heath wrote. “Despite the fact that our revenue picture continues to improve, Perquimans County must make substantial investments in capital projects for EMS and Law Enforcement, school spending and personnel.”
When compared to other Counties in the region, Perquimans’ tax rate will remain among the lowest in eastern North Carolina:
- Perquimans- 61 cents per hundred
- Gates- 79 cents per hundred
- Camden- 74 cents per hundred (and they will be increasing at least 10 cents)
- Chowan- 75.5 cents per hundred
- Pasquotank- 77 cents per hundred
General Fund Budget Summary
The General Fund budget is $17,629,474 for 2021-2022, a increase of $1,039,831 from the current year’s amended budget of $16,589,643.
General Fund Revenues
Property taxes account for the vast majority of general fund revenues.
Sales tax revenues are the second largest source of County general fund revenues. Based on increased local shopping, sales tax revenues are projected to increase by a total of $425,000 compared to last year’s budgeted amount, for a total of $1,950,000.
More than $440,000 is forecast to be added to Perquimans’ sales tax allocation to reflect the additional services taxed by the General Assembly in 2016. This is an increase of $90,000 from last fiscal year.
Medicaid hold harmless payments from the State, which are tied directly to sales tax calculations, are projected at $350,000 this year, an increase of $75,000, Heath wrote. Expected Land Transfer Tax revenues in FY 2021-22 are $550,000, and increase of $170,000.
General Fund Expenses
Most of the departmental operating budgets remain similar to the current budget year. By way of comparison, the largest General Fund expenses by department or agency are as follows:
Department/Agency Proposed FY 21-22 % of Total GF Budget
- Perquimans County Schools $4,311,603 24.4%
- Social Services $2,571,437 14.6%
- Sheriff Department $2,084,782 11.8%
- Emergency Medical Services $1,969,498 11.2%
- School Funding
When presented by the Board of Education and school staff earlier this spring, the Perquimans County School System has requested $3,103,236 for school current expense, an increase of $203,236 over last year’s County appropriation of $2,900,000.
Heath wrote that this represents a 7% requested increase from the previous fiscal year’s budget allocation. The local current expense requested increase centers mostly around additional benefit costs and higher transportation costs due to the closure of the S-Bridge.
The proposed FY 2021-22 County budget increases the local current expense budget to $3,000,000. This continues a significant commitment by the County Board of Commissioners to fund instructional services, support services, athletics, maintenance and utilities. The school capital outlay budget remains $475,000.
Building and Facility Initiatives/Capital Outlay
Perquimans will invest in building and capital initiatives this year since such activities were frozen last fiscal year due to COVID-19. Such expenditures include:
- Sheriff: Two SUV’s for the Sheriff and Chief Deputy, body cameras for deputies, office computers, ballistic vest, taser and evidence scanner.
- Emergency Services: New Ambulance ($267,000), replacement power stretcher, commercial gate opener, oxygen cylinder lift, 3 garage doors for the back building, enclosure of the equipment shelter, re-purposed book mobile from Pasquotank for a mobile command center, turnout gear for the fire marshal, 911 Center tower modifications.
- Senior Center: Modification of the former Janice Cole offices into a large activity room.
- Recreation: Shades for the left side of the gymnasium, a triple soft bagger, metal storage shed and a tractor. If the PARTF grant for the new tennis courts is awarded, we may do a later budget amendment to provide the match for that project.
Personnel
The proposed FY 2021-22 budget contains a 4% adjustment to the salary schedule based on information gleaned from the salary study performed by the MAPS group last year.
In that study, Heath wrote, they found that our schedules were 10-15 percent under market. With the mid-year adjustment of 3% earlier this fiscal year, this shows a good faith effort by the County in paying its employees a fair market rate. Steps and merits are re-instituted for this budget as well.
Included is a 1% 401k match for employees which was instituted several years ago.
Perquimans County participates in the State Health plan, and health insurance rates are projected to cost $607 per employee per month. The rate of $607 monthly includes a projected 5% increase in rates and $25 per month per employee that the State charges employees for the base 70-30 plan.
The health benefit alone adds a value of over $7200 to each employee’s compensation package, so it remains a significant benefit to County workers.
The North Carolina Local Government Employees Retirement System employers’ contribution will increase to 11.42% from 10.23% for FY 21-22.
This budget includes several new positions. The Sheriff’s office budget includes two new deputies for County service, and with the anticipated consolidation of the Hertford Police Department, includes 4 deputy positions, an Investigator and an Administrative Assistant.
The Sheriff will also receive additional salary for added administrative duties, going to Grade 76 Step 16 $83,422. In return for these dedicated law enforcement services, the Town agrees to pay $350,000 annually under a three-year contract, and agrees to transfer its personal property used for law enforcement, including vehicles, to the County. This will help to defray some of the capital costs to the County for its new deputies.
Also included is the conversion of the part-time animal control officer to full-time. EMS will receive two full-time paramedic positions as the County tries to become less dependent upon part-time employees who work full-time for other agencies.
Perquimans County will begin to contract out GIS services to Atlas Geodata in Wilmington, NC. A full-time Planning Office Assistant position will be created to assist our Planner with office duties so she may concentrate on planning work.
Other Noteworthy Items
• Funding for the County Fire Departments increases to $77,500 each, up $2500 from last year.
• Funding for the Perquimans County Library increases to $191, 212. This is an increase of $3712.
• $30,000 for code enforcement/house removal. This is an increase of $10,000 from last year.
• Albemarle District Jail remains a considerable expenditure, at $660,793.
Water Fund
Perquimans continues to make significant investment in its overall ability to provide water to its customers. Perquimans will continue to purchase 150,000 gallons of reverse osmosis water from Pasquotank County that services customers on the Winfall plant side. The bulk water rate that Pasquotank County charges is expected to remain $6 per thousand gallons.
Water rates will increase to a $17.50 minimum bill and $9 per thousand after the first thousand. There is a total decrease in the budget projected of $73,660.
Heath estimates that the county will use $266,361 of fund balance in the FY 20/21 budget to balance costs; thus, the increase in rates. Heath’s budget includes $90,000 for additional radio read meters and a $93,000 allocation for water tank maintenance. Heath wrote that the budget also included $120,000 for the Woodville Road betterment costs. This will not be a recurring expense.
Other capital expenditures include the rehab of the Hurdle well in Winfall ($100k), replace softener media at the Winfall plant ($60k), a new ½ ton truck ($32k) and permits, designs and plans for the discharge relocation for the Winfall plant ($10k). Heath said the county will be adding a full-time water clerk and also an equipment operator to prepare for the retirement of two current staff members.
The total water fund budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-22 is $2,504,716.
Solid Waste Fund
The proposed solid waste fee for FY 21-22 is $150, a $10 increase from last fiscal year. This fee covers the cost of operating the five Convenience Site locations, the County’s portion of the Perquimans-Chowan-Gates Transfer Station operating cost, and the tipping fee for the County’s solid waste at the private landfill in Bertie County.
All of these operational costs have increased over the past couple of years. County has made significant capital improvements to our sites, including additional compactors. The total solid waste fund budget is projected at $1,031,900.
Heath praised all those involved in drafting the proposed county budget.
“I’d like to thank the Department Heads for their stewardship in this budget process” he wrote. “I would also like to thank the Board of Commissioners for your involvement in the budget discussions and for making difficult, but important decisions on behalf of the citizens of Perquimans County. Finally, I’d like to thank County staff: Tracy Mathews- Finance Officer, Mary Hunnicutt- Clerk to the Board, and Bill Jennings and Kim Bray of the Tax Office, for their assistance and guidance in this process.”