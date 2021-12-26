Perquimans County is looking for someone with experience in the tourism and hospitality industry to join the panel that works to boost tourism in the county.
There is an opening on the county’s Tourism Development Authority for an “industry representative” — someone involved in the tourism and hospitality industry.
The slot is set aside for someone whose business collects the occupancy tax, which is the revenue source that funds tourism promotion.
Perquimans County Commissioner Alan Lennon, who chairs the TDA, mentioned the opening for the industry representative in comments at the Board of Commissioners’ meeting earlier this month.
As the calendar moves toward the start of 2022 the TDA is focused especially on working with Tourism Director Stacey Layden, who started in her position on Sept. 1, to develop a new Perquimans County Heritage Museum.
The museum, which will be housed in a county-owned building at 104 Dobbs Street, will include the Jim “Catfish” Hunter collection from the former Catfish Hunter Museum at the Perquimans County Chamber building, as well as additional exhibits focused on the county’s history.
The Chamber earlier this year donated the Hunter collection to the county.
Layden and others involved in developing the museum have noted that aspects of the county’s rich history include African-American history, Quaker history and colonial history.
Layden said shortly after taking the tourism job that she believes history is the biggest draw for visitors.
Sites important to the county’s history include the Newbold-White House, the monument to Union Colored Soldiers on King Street, the downtown Hertford historic district, and the second-oldest courthouse in the state still in regular use.
The Newbold-White House is the oldest brick plantation house still standing in the state.