Perquimans County soon may sign an agreement giving the county’s Martine Industrial Park a closer working relationship with the state authority that promotes marine-related industry.
The Board of Commissioners got its first look last week at a proposed memorandum of understanding with the N.C. Marine Industrial Park Authority. Under its terms, Perquimans would receive technical and marketing assistance from the MIPA and reimburse the authority for its expenses. There would be no fee charged for assistance to the county, only a reimbursement of expenses.
Perquimans County has secured millions of dollars in state grant funding to construct a deep water basin, which has long been cited as the main infrastructure needed to help the park flourish.
The county is hoping to get technical assistance from state officials to construct the basin as well as the authority’s expertise on marketing the marine industrial park’s space.
According to Wallace Nelson, chairman of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners and a member of the N.C. Marine Industrial Park Authority, the proposed agreement with the MIPA has already been approved by the authority. The pact is being reviewed by attorneys for both entities before final adoption.
“The purpose of this MOU is to establish a partnership in ensuring the growth and success of the Perquimans Marine Industrial Park,” the document states, referring to the memorandum of understanding.
Commissioners are expected to approve the agreement at a future meeting.