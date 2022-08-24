Perquimans County soon may sign an agreement giving the county’s Martine Industrial Park a closer working relationship with the state authority that promotes marine-related industry.

The Board of Commissioners got its first look last week at a proposed memorandum of understanding with the N.C. Marine Industrial Park Authority. Under its terms, Perquimans would receive technical and marketing assistance from the MIPA and reimburse the authority for its expenses. There would be no fee charged for assistance to the county, only a reimbursement of expenses.