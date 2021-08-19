The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce has placed its building on the market and county officials have expressed interest in buying the structure for use as a heritage museum.
County Manager Frank Heath reported to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 2 meeting that the artifacts from the Jim “Catfish” Hunter Museum are being forwarded to Perquimans County Tourism.
The collection has been on display in the Perquimans County Chamber building, which is now for sale.
Commissioner Charles Woodard mentioned at the commissioners’ meeting that he’s interested in the county acquiring the Chamber building for expansion of the Catfish Hunter Museum and development of a Perquimans County heritage museum.
Woodard said that while Hunter is definitely the county’s favorite son there also is much more interesting history in Perquimans. The museum could include all aspects of the county’s history, including African-American history and Quaker history.
County officials mentioned that offices such as tourism and economic development also might be a good fit in the building alongside the museum if the county were to acquire it.
Heath, when asked last week about the county’s interest in acquiring the building, confirmed that discussions with the Chamber are ongoing.
The Catfish Hunter Museum’s artifacts include photographs and memorabilia highlighting the illustrious career of the late Hunter, a Perquimans native whose pitching exploits with the Kansas City (and Oakland) Athletics and New York Yankees — including a perfect game for the Oakland As in May 1968 — earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Other county commissioners expressed support for Woodard’s suggestion and asked Heath to discuss a possible purchase of the property with Chamber officials.
County officials said price will be a big factor in determining whether they will move forward with the purchase.
Chamber officials confirmed that the building is for sale but had not responded with further comment by the deadline for this story.