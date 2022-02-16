Perquimans officials will decide next month whether to make the county’s part-time assistant elections director post a full-time job.
Perquimans Board of Elections members Victoria Butler and Bobby Siller made the case for the full-time deputy director at last week’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
Butler told commissioners the elections board has identified savings in the current budget that can cover the cost of the position for the remainder of the 2021-22 budget year without the need for additional funding from the county.
County commissioners said they will take up the question of the new deputy director position for the elections office at their March meeting. The board’s policy calls for waiting a month on the decision because of the projected impact on the 2022-23 county budget.
Board member Bobby Siller explained that elections director Kathy Treiber came to the position with a tremendous amount of experience and expertise. With her retiring from the post later this year it will be necessary to make the assistant director position a full-time job, he said.
The job of assistant elections director in the county currently is part-time.
“To a person on the board, we are highly impressed with what she has done on the board,” Siller said.
Treiber told commissioners that when she took the job she had come out of retirement for what was supposed to be a transition period to a new director. She only expected to work for about a year and a half, she said.
Siller said Treiber has done a great job of shoring up administrative procedures in the elections office.
Siller told commissioners that someone needs to be in place in the full-time assistant director slot by April so that employee can observe how Treiber manages the May 17 primary election.
The elections board wants to be sure it has the right person on board, Siller said, because the plan is for the full-time assistant to move into the elections director job once Treiber leaves in November.
Elections officials also reported that the office had been required to repay $10,428.67 in CARES Act funds. Although they contended that all of the money had been used according to grant requirements, they said the final determination had been that the money has to be repaid.
County Manager Frank Heath told commissioners there was really no choice but to repay the money. The board voted to approve the reimbursement.
In another matter, the Board of Commissioners voted at the meeting to accept a $65,000 grant to build tennis courts at the recreation center and allocate $65,000 as a county match for the grant.
Heath also reported that the county had been billed $192,000 in jail medical costs by Albemarle District Jail because of medical bills associated with an inmate who had been arrested by the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office. Perquimans is a partner, along with Pasquotank and Camden counties, in the district jail.