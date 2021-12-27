The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
• Amanda Darden, of 828 Gliden Road, Belvidere, was charged Nov. 6 with two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and one count of uttering a forged document. Darden received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Daniel Staffelli, of 828 Gliden Road, Belvidere, was charged Nov. 6 with four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, four counts of uttering forged instruments and one count of one count of misdemeanor larceny. Staffelli received a $8,000 secured bond.
• Paula Goodpaster, of 1612 Centerhill Highway, Hertford, was charged Nov. 6 with one count misdemeanor stalking. Goodpaster received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
• Charles Leigh, of 109 Brayden Drive, Hertford, was charged Nov. 7 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. Leigh received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
• Laverta Leigh, of 109 Brayden Drive, Hertford, was charged Nov. 7 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. Leigh received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
• Tim Edwards, of 510 South Edenton Road, Hertford, was charged Nov. 10 with one count of noise ordinance violation. Edwards did not receive a bond.
• Philip Keeter, of 106 Barker St., Edenton, was charged Nov. 10 with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of driving under the influence. Keeter received a $1,000 secured bond.
• Anne Nuggett, of 120 Whitehat Road, Hertford, was charged Nov. 19 with failure to appear in court as required. Nuggett received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Bobby Brinkley, homeless, was charged Nov. 21 with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer and second-degree trespassing. Brinkley received a $6,000 secured bond.
• Geoffrey Lee, of 1675 Center Hill Highway, Hertford, was charged Nov. 23 with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance. Lee received a $10,000 secured bond.
• Christopher Owens, 205 South King St., Windsor, was charged Nov. 27 with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. Owens received a $10,250 secured bond.
• William Spencer, of 763 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was charged Nov. 28 with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. Spencer received a $4,400 secured bond.
• Shalin Leary, of 140 Winfall Blvd., Winfall, was charged Nov. 28 with one count of driving while impaired. Leary received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Kimberly Scott, of 214 Harris Landing Road, Hertford, was charged Nov. 28 with one count of simple assault. No bond was set.
• Michael Sylvester, of 808 Hunter St., Apt. B in Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 1 with one count of resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Sylvester received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Jatrel Coleman, of 112 Wynn Fork Apartments, Hertford, was charged Dec. 1 with one count of second-degree trespassing and one count of simple assault. Coleman received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Montral Porter, of 916 Roxy St., Raleigh, was charged Dec. 1 with one count breaking and entering and one count of resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Porter received a $10,000 secured bond.
• Selena Cruz, of 310 Middle Tract Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 4 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Cruz received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Alton Hardy, of 2346 Cowan Blvd., Fredericksburg, Va., was charged Dec. 5 with one count of carrying a concealed gun. Hardy received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
• Keith Bogue, of 702 Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 7 with one count of assault on an individual with a disability. Bogue received no bond.
• Alton Hardy, of Plymouth, was charged Dec. 8 with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Hardy received a $2,500 secured bond.
• Taequan Tillett, of 430 Pender Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 8 with injury to real property. Tillett received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Reese Johnson, of 331 Dobbs St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 8 with one count of assault on a female. Johnson received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
• Deborah Roberts, of 531 Cove Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 8 with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Roberts received a $2,000 unsecured bond.
• Deborah Roberts, of 531 Cove Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 8 with animal cruelty. Roberts received a $2,000 unsecured bond.
• Nyhteria Gilliam, of 331 Dobbs St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 9 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Gilliam received no bond.
• Lonnie Bunch, of 155 Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 12 with failure to appear in court as required. Bunch received a $600 secured bond.
• Dustin Hamby, of 108 Cedar Stretch Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 12 with injury to real property. Hamby received no bond.
• Eduardo Gonzalez, of 109 B Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 12 with one count of driving while license revoked. Gonzalez received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Marlon Ruiz Ochoa, of 505 A South Edenton Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 14 with second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female. Ochoa received no bond.
• Katoine Christian, of 204 Ainsley Ave., Hertford, was charged Dec. 14 with failure to appear in court for charges of resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance. Christian received a $4,300 secured bond.
• Brian Younger, of 115 Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 16 with violating a domestic protection order. Younger received no bond.
• Robert Copeland, of 219 Whitemon Lane, Chowan County, was charged Dec. 16 with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. Copeland received a $250 secured bond.
• Gregoria Dominguez, of 611 West Cypress St. in Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 16 with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked. Dominguez received a $250 secured bond.
• Andre Williams, of 214 Wyndsor Park Drive, New Bern, was charged Dec. 17 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Williams received a $1,500 secured bond.
• LaDawn Gregory, of 244 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was charged Dec. 17 with assault on a female and communicating threats. Gregory received no bond.
• Stephen Thompson, of 215 Jacocks Lane, Hertford, was charged Dec. 17 with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the trafficking of marijuana. Thompson received a $15,000 secured bond.
• Lorna Thompson, of 217 Jacocks Lane, Hertford, was charged Dec. 17 with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the trafficking of marijuana. Thompson received a $15,000 secured bond.
• Reginald Cox, of 415 Dobbs St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 18 with assault on a female and damage to real property. Cox received no bond.
• Westley Clear, homeless, was charged Dec. 19 with simple assault and second-degree trespassing. Clear received a $1,000 secured bond.
• Jermaine Major, of 143 C Woodville Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 20 with five counts of failure to appear in court as required. Major received a $50,000 secured bond.
• Lenore Mohr, of 263 Halsey Bay Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 20 with disorderly conduct. Mohr received no bond.
• Kimberly Ward, of 2227 Virginia Road, Tyner, was charged Dec. 20 with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ward received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Phillip Perlmutter, of 2227 Virginia Road, Tyner, was charged Dec. 20 with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perlmutter received a $2,000 secured bond.
• George Pope, of 127 West Grubb St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 21 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Pope received a $3,000 secured bond.