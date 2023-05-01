Pig on the Perquimans

The first-, second- and third-place winners for overall performance, sauce and showmanship pose with their plaques following the Pig on Perquimans Whole Hog Cook-off at Camp Cale, Saturday. The event was part of a fundraiser to raise funds for a new camp dining hall and camp scholarships for summer youth. Proceeds also went to assist Lynnette Baker, a Perquimans County High School science teacher battling cancer.

 Vernon Fueston/The Perquimans Weekly

HERTFORD — Hundreds of barbecue and basketball fans turned out for Camp Cale’s annual Pig on the Perquimans event on Saturday.

Besides an NC Pork Council-sanctioned Whole Hog Cook-off Contest, the event also featured a 5-K run and a three-on-three basketball tournament.