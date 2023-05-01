...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The first-, second- and third-place winners for overall performance, sauce and showmanship pose with their plaques following the Pig on Perquimans Whole Hog Cook-off at Camp Cale, Saturday. The event was part of a fundraiser to raise funds for a new camp dining hall and camp scholarships for summer youth. Proceeds also went to assist Lynnette Baker, a Perquimans County High School science teacher battling cancer.
HERTFORD — Hundreds of barbecue and basketball fans turned out for Camp Cale’s annual Pig on the Perquimans event on Saturday.
Besides an NC Pork Council-sanctioned Whole Hog Cook-off Contest, the event also featured a 5-K run and a three-on-three basketball tournament.
Proceeds from the Whole Hog Cook-off Contest will go toward helping Camp Cale build a new camp dining hall. Money raised from the 5K will fund summer camp scholarships for youth.
Proceeds from the basketball tournament, meanwhile, went to assist Lynnette Baker, a Perquimans County High School science teacher battling cancer.
No figures from either of the fundraising events were available at presstime Monday afternoon.
Ten barbecue teams came from around the region to compete in the Whole Hog Cook-Off Contest and were judged on best showmanship, best sauce, and best overall performance.
Steve Needham was typical of the contestants. He and his three daughters made up the Pappy’s Pitt barbecue team. Needham said he’s been cooking hogs for more than 20 years as a caterer and custom cooker, but he credits the help of one mentor who showed him the secret of sublime smoked pork.
“I had a customer of mine who taught me how to cook a hog, and he said the first thing you need to learn is how to make a pit cooker. That’s how you cook a hog. He’s since passed away, but I carry on the tradition,” Needham said.
The results of the Whole Hog competition were posted just before the crowd lined up for their plates.
Crooked Creek placed first in overall performance, followed by Pocosin Boys in second and High Temp in third.
For showmanship, Sawyer's Creek placed first, followed by Sights on Christ in second and High Temp in third.
Pocosin Boys finished first for best sauce. They were followed by High Temp in second and Pappy's Pit in third.
In the three-on-three basketball competition, the Winded Warriors team of Luke Morgan, Matthew Vaughn and Walter Bailey from Currituck County won first place. Team WGMI which included Tyler Gregory, Tyreek Dupree and Aryn Gibson of Perquimans County took 2nd place.
Michael Prewitt took first place in the 5-K run, with Jonathan Sageser taking second and Jason Kretzer, third. In the Kids Division, Blaire Gregory took first place.
Camp Cale is an 86-acre Christian-oriented summer camp located at 377 Camp Cale Road on the Perquimans River outside Hertford. It may be reached at (252) 264-2513.