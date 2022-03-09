SATURDAY
Cub Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $8.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year. Appointments will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Persons seeking to use the VITA program must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
MArch 26
Little Dickie’s Misfits
Little Dickie’s Misfits will perform at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford March 26 at 7 p.m.
APRIL 9
Spring Expo, Vendor Fair
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host the Spring Expo and Vendor Fair at Perquimans County Recreation Department April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
APRIL 23
Children’s Festival
and Safe Kids Day
The Perquimans County Smart Start will host the 14th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford April 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include pony rides, a petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear and Coastie. Contact: 252-482-3035.
Dine, Drink and Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. will host the Dine, Drink, and Dance event April 23 at Hertford Bay Marina.
APRIL 30
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale April 30.
Spring Garden Show
The Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show will be held at Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street in Hertford on April 30.
May 4-6
Exploring watercolors
The Perquimans Art League will host a 3-day workshop on watercolor painting led by J.J. Jiang May 4-6. Jiang will give quick, step-by-step demonstrations of painting with watercolors. The workshop fee is $375, $300 for PAL members. The cost includes lunch each day. Register at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Scholarship applications
Applications are now available for scholarships offered by the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club to female residents in Perquimans County. The scholarship is open to all female students graduating from a public, private or homeschool in the county. It’s also available to a former APWC scholarship recipient whose family lives in Perquimans. Scholarships will be awarded based on character, scholastic ability, leadership and need, and paid directly to the educational institution. Pick up applications at the Perquimans County High School guidance office, Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, Perquimans County Public Library. They’re also available by sending an email to pcal321@protonmail.com. Completed applications are due back to the APWC Scholarship Committee 108 Reddes River Court, Hertford, NC 27944 by March 25.