CURRITUCK — A life-sized statue honoring an enslaved Revolutionary War hero from Currituck who later bought his freedom moved a step closer to becoming a reality earlier this week.

Visit Currituck County is proposing to commission a statue honoring former slave “Currituck Jack” that will be located at the Historic Jarvisburg Colored School in Jarvisburg. County commissioners unanimously agreed Monday night to place the statue on the grounds of the historic school.