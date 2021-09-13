For the first time since the latest surge in COVID-19 cases began, the number of new weekly cases in the region didn’t increase more than the previous week and the number of active cases actually went down.
However, Albemarle Regional Health Services also reported Friday that four more residents of the eight-county region died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll from the disease over 300.
The public health agency also reported data showing the region’s youngest residents — those 17 and younger — now comprising a larger share of both new and active COVID cases.
New cases in the eight counties grew by 576 last week, according to ARHS data. That’s fewer than the more than 600 new cases reported the previous week.
Active cases, meanwhile, were 644 last week. That’s 26 fewer than the 670 reported the week before.
Currituck reported the largest jump in the new cases (133), followed by Pasquotank (117), Chowan (70), Perquimans and Bertie (each with 63).
While Pasquotank (37), Bertie (16) and Hertford (6) all reported increases in active cases, four counties actually reported decreases in active cases and Perquimans’ total (62) was unchanged from the previous week. Gates County reported the largest decrease, 17 cases.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region also were down significantly over the past seven days compared to the week before. While the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker showed 37 residents from area counties recently admitted to hospitals with COVID the previous week, the tracker showed only 20 new hospitalizations over a seven-day period ending last week.
The region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests coming back positive — did increase about a half-percent for the week of Sept. 4.
The four deaths were reported in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck and Chowan counties. The two deaths in Pasquotank and Camden were persons between the ages of 50 and 64, ARHS said. The two deaths in Currituck and Chowan were persons 65 and older.
ARHS reported seven facility outbreaks last week, compared to six the week before. Total cases at the nursing homes and assisted living facilities rose to 39, three more than the previous week.
The most troubling data was the continuing increase in new cases reported among young people.
For the week ending Friday, Sept. 3, ARHS’ data showed residents 17 and younger accounting for 18.74% of COVID cases since July 1. Last week, that figure had grown by more than 3% to 21.97%. Only persons 25-49 have accounted for more new infections since July 1: 38.41%.
That’s actually a decrease from the week before, when the 25-49 age group accounted for 39.57% of new cases.
ARHS also released data on Friday for the first time showing a breakdown of active COVID cases by age group. According to that data, persons 25-45 make up the largest percentage, 34.16%. However, the age group 0-17 was the second-largest by percentage: 33.38%. Persons 50-64 made up 14.99% of active cases; persons 65 and older comprised 10.2%; and persons 18-24 accounted for only 7.26%.
ARHS Director Battle Betts acknowledged the increase in cases among the region’s youngest residents in Friday’s weekly report.
“As we continue to see more cases of the virus among our youth, it’s more important than ever make sure your children 12 and older get vaccinated,” he said. “This step not only helps that individual and their family members, but it is also a step to help protect those who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Millions of individuals, including teens, have already been vaccinated and clinical trials have proven the vaccine is safe and effective even against the more contagious Delta variant.”
The overwhelming majority of those contracting COVID-19 in the region continued to be those who’ve not been fully vaccinated. ARHS said 89.58% of those who’ve contracted COVID since May 1 didn’t have their shots. That’s actually down from 93.94% the week before.
The number of those getting first doses of the vaccine increased last week. As of Thursday, Sept. 2, 849 first doses had been administered, up from 837 first doses administered the previous week. The number of those getting a second dose and becoming fully vaccinated was down, however. Just over 900 got their second dose last week compared to 963 the week before.
More than 79,600 residents of the eight-county region ages 12 and older (over 58%) have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine, while more than 78,800 (nearly 58%) are now fully vaccinated.