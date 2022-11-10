...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Democrat Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday and will succeed retiring Congressman G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., who did not seek re-election.
In North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican incumbent Greg Murphy defeated Democratic challenger Barbara Gaskins by a more than 2-to-1 margin, sweeping all 14 counties in the newly drawn district.
In the 1st District race, Davis, a state senator from Greene County, garnered 133,729 votes, or 52.27 of all votes cast, to Smith’s 122,128, or 47.73%, according to unofficial returns.
“I ran for Congress because I know what eastern North Carolina families face,” Davis said in a statement. “We’ve often felt left behind or, worse, forgotten. I’ve spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that voters have put their trust in me again.”
Davis said his top priority when he gets to Washington will be “fighting for eastern North Carolina and rural America, ensuring we are not forgotten and finally get our fair share.”
Davis carried 11 counties in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District, including Pitt County, where his winning margin was more than 7,000 votes.
Smith carried eight counties, including all five in the region, some by large margins. She won in Chowan 59.74% to Davis’ 40.26%; Perquimans, 69.53% to 30.47%; Pasquotank, 52.01% to 47.99%; Gates, 57.98% to 42.02%; and Tyrrell, 57.46% to 42.54%.
Davis, however, also won big in a number of counties. He carried Warren County 62.38% to Smith’s 37.6%; Hertford County, 63.6% to 36.39%; Edgecombe County, 61.47% to 38.53%; Halifax County, 58.12% to 41.98%; and Bertie County, 56.87% to 43.13%.
Davis led Smith in both one-stop early and mail-in voting, garnering a combined 86,836 votes from both. Smith garnered 60,963 one-stop and mail-in ballots. However, she outperformed Davis on election day votes, garnering 61,165 to Davis’ 46,893.
In the 3rd District race, Murphy defeated Gaskins by more than 84,000 votes, garnering 165,690, or 67%, to Gaskins’ 81,503, or 32.97%.
“The election results were a resounding statement that North Carolina, especially eastern North Carolina, is ready to take back this nation and turn things around,” Murphy said in a statement. “I am so thankful for the 3rd District’s continued trust in me, and I look forward to delivering strong results for the American people in our new Republican majority.”
Murphy was referring to expectations that the GOP, despite the closeness of congressional races on Tuesday, will take over the majority in U.S. House. The GOP needs 218 seats to win majority control in the House and appeared to be on track to reach that figure in the coming days.
Murphy carried all 19 counties in the 3rd District, all but two by margins of at least 60%. Gaskins garnered 40.32% in Lenoir to Murphy’s 59.7% and 40.27% to Murphy’s 59.7% in Lenoir. In the local area, Murphy carried Camden County with 75.76% of the vote and Currituck County with 75.8% of the vote.
Murphy led Gaskins by more than 28,000 votes among early voters and those who mailed in a ballot. He also led among election day voters by more than 56,000.
Gaskins said in response to questions that she was disappointed with Tuesday’s results, particularly because “more people did not come out to make their voice” heard.
While she plans to be a candidate for Congress again in 2024, Gaskins said her hope is that Murphy will “better represent all of eastern North Carolina and not certain people or towns.”
She said she plans to help make sure that he does that.
“As an advocate of the people I will be continue to be a thorn in his side to ensure that he upholds the rights of everyone in this district regardless of who they are or how they voted,” she said. “A true leader has to be nonpartisan so that they can adhere to the needs everyone. Hopefully the people of Eastern North Carolina will realize this as well.”