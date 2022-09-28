Davis

Democratic candidate for Congress Don Davis addresses a crowd of about 25 Perquimans County residents at a meeting at the Community Center in Hertford, Thursday, Sept. 22. Seated behind him is interim Town Manager Janice Cole.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

For Democratic congressional candidate Don Davis, there is no more powerful metaphor for the types of solvable problems that government sometimes struggles to fix than the simple pothole.

During a meeting with Perquimans County residents at the Hertford Community Center last week, Davis related a story about his own encounter with a real pothole while growing up in Snow Hill.