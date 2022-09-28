...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO
8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Democratic candidate for Congress Don Davis addresses a crowd of about 25 Perquimans County residents at a meeting at the Community Center in Hertford, Thursday, Sept. 22. Seated behind him is interim Town Manager Janice Cole.
For Democratic congressional candidate Don Davis, there is no more powerful metaphor for the types of solvable problems that government sometimes struggles to fix than the simple pothole.
During a meeting with Perquimans County residents at the Hertford Community Center last week, Davis related a story about his own encounter with a real pothole while growing up in Snow Hill.
“A bunch of us would get on our bikes and race to the bottom of the hill. We had to go around a huge pothole in the middle of the road to get to the hill,” he recalled.
Davis said he left home, joined the U.S. Air Force and then attended college. When he returned home, the pothole was still there.
“That’s when I decided to run for mayor of Snow Hill. I needed to get that pothole fixed,” he said.
Davis would not only win his mayoral bid in the Greene County town, he would go on to become a state senator and is now a candidate for Congress in the 1st Congressional District, facing off against Republican Sandy Smith in November to replace longtime Congressman G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. Perquimans County, formerly located in the 3rd Congressional District, was shifted to the 1st Congressional District during this year’s redistricting process.
Davis said there are other types of potholes that need to be filled today. He cited the lack adequate safety and security at schools as an example of a “pothole” that needs fixing.
“You know, we all know that eastern North Carolina is getting left behind, and the kids are part of the equation,” he said. “Think about the millions, upon millions, upon millions (of dollars) that are not making it to the classrooms and not even making it to the schools for security and safety. There are potholes out there. Potholes.”
Davis asked the crowd of about 25 to join what he described as his fight for eastern North Carolina. He said residents of rural communities need to join forces and stand together “now more than ever before” as they try to create job and other opportunities so that young people can remain in their communities.
“I’ve dedicated my life to public service, and now I’m committed to fighting for North Carolina in Congress,” Davis said. “Out east, we know leaders lead by example and by treating others with dignity and respect. As a veteran, a minister and a state senator, I’ve rolled up my sleeves and gone to work for our neighbors and families. When I am sworn in as our next congressman, we will focus on the fight ahead — transforming the future of our region and rural America.”
Among local residents on hand for the Sept. 22 community meeting were Perquimans County Democratic Party Chair Tammy Miller White, who organized the event; interim Town Manager Janice Cole; Perquimans Mayor Earnell Brown; retired Judge J.C. Cole; Winfall Mayor Fred Yates; Perquimans County GOP Chairman Tim Brinn; and a number of Air Force veterans. As an Air Force first lieutenant, Davis coordinated Air Force One operations at Andrews Air Force Base, helping support families of military members killed in action.
Also speaking to Perquimans County residents at the Sept. 22 event was Superior Court Judge Eula Reid, a Democratic former district court judge who is seeking election after being appointed to the Superior Court bench by Gov. Roy Cooper last year.
Reid, an Elizabeth City native, received her bachelor of arts degree in political science from Elizabeth City State University and her law degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law. She is being challenged in November by Republican District Attorney Andrew Womble.