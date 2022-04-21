Hertford resident Cecille Carpenter turns 101 on Sunday, May 1. And while that may seem like a great milestone to many, it’s just one of many in the life of this true Renaissance woman.
The centenarian recently shared some stories from her life after a 90-minute workout at the Perquimans County Senior Center, which she attends three days a week.
Born in Williamstown, Vermont, Carpenter hails from a large family and attended a one-room school house as a child.
“You didn’t learn very much because books were scarce back then. You learned from each other. Compared to today, it was a big zero,” says Carpenter, whose mother taught her to sew and knit mittens before she was old enough to attend school.
Those lessons would come in handy later in life and prove to be an important thread to shaping her career.
At 17, Carpenter moved to New York where she was hired by a White Plains milliner who realized her talents for designing and selling hats.
“I changed the hat styles to fit the face, or suggested a different style. Sales went up and the owner said I had a knack for hats,” she recalls.
Carpenter credits her mother’s seamstress ability and talent for designing outfits for her success in her first job.
“I used to watch my mother take my father’s old clothes and make them into other things for the kids to wear. I learned a lot,” she said.
After a one-year stint at Little Millinery, the store that launched her career, the owner suggested Carpenter apply for the advertised hat trimmer position at Saks Fifth Avenue, promising to give her a stellar recommendation.
“I couldn’t imagine Saks Fifth Avenue,” Carpenter said. “I went to the interview and they had me design a hat. It took two hours. I used the French stitch my mother taught me. I was the only one there that knew how to do that and I got the job. I couldn’t believe it. I started the next Monday.”
But it was a bus ride into work a year later that secured Carpenter’s career as a designer. She had designed an Easter hat at home and happened to be wearing it when she stepped onto the crowded New York bus.
“While I was walking to the back of the bus it went ‘bang, bang, bang’ and went into a ditch. I had no idea what happened, but the woman sitting behind the driver stood up pointed and said it was my fault, claiming the driver was looking at my hat,” Carpenter recalls.
Arriving for work at Saks Fifth Avenue late that day, Carpenter told the story of the hat on the bus to her boss. The story became legend the next day when a photograph of her with the bus driver and the crashed bus appeared on the front page of a New York newspaper.
“I didn’t know it but there was a newspaper photographer on the bus,” Carpenter explained. “So when I got to work, the man in charge of advertising, said, ‘This is just what we need. We’ll put that picture in the front window with a sign that says, ‘Our Hats Stop Traffic.’’ They made me an assistant designer that day.”
While her millinery career was soaring, so were the B-24s during World War II. With the encouragement of her sister, Carpenter took a leave from Saks Fifth Avenue and went to work building bombs at a plant in Springfield, Massachusetts, until the war ended.
In 1978, Carpenter and her family moved to Eastham, Massachusetts, where she put her design skills to work on an entirely different project: building a passive solar home. While it’s something she had been designing for a year, local officials initially weren’t keen on the idea.
“Look, I knew how important the sun is,” Carpenter said. “I wanted to use (the solar energy) to heat the house. The town wouldn’t listen. I told them, ‘I don’t know why you guys are so backwards.’ I couldn’t find anyone to build it.”
After a year of back and forth, Carpenter finally convinced the Eastham town fathers about the benefits of solar energy. She also found a solar educator who assisted with the needed design, and she built the home with the help of local craftsmen and laborers. The home was completed in 1980 and used as an example of passive solar construction
“That home was one of my greatest accomplishments,” Carpenter recalls. “They didn’t want any showoff woman thinking she could build a house. I did it anyway.”
With a grin, Carpenter said she finally sold the house last year.
When it comes to longevity, Carpenter knows a thing or two — or three or four.
“To have a long life, smarten up,” she says. “Realize what makes you change and makes you feel different. Be content. Have a sense of humor. Eat well. Stay busy. Listen to people. Learn every day.”
At nearly 101, Carpenter is still achieving.
“I won an award last week at the Senior Games. I am now a cornhole champ,” she said, before leaving for lunch.