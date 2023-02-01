The dinner boat that Harbor Towns, Inc. plans to begin operating on area waterways later this spring won’t just be an entertainment vessel.
It also will be an economic development tool.
At a community forum hosted by Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown last week, Town Councilor Ashley Hodges mentioned that Harbor Towns’ dinner boat cruises in the area also will be a business opportunity for local caterers.
Brown added that people could also hire local people to provide decorating, entertainment and other services on dinner boat excursions.
Asked Wednesday about the opportunities for caterers, Peter Thomson of Harbor Towns, Inc. said the group has hired Mel Martine as events manager, and one of her tasks will be developing a list of vetted caterers approved to provide food service on the boat.
Thomson said caterers who don’t meet the requirements initially will get information about how they can pass muster in the future and get on the list.
The dinner boat will be an opportunity for food service businesses throughout the region, he said, adding that the ultimate goal of Harbor Towns is to be an economic development engine for the Albemarle.
Thomson said Harbor Towns is working with tourism directors in the area to develop a schedule of festivals and other events at which the boat would be available for dinner cruises.
In addition, he said the hope is that people will charter the dinner boat for all kinds of special occasions, using it as a “grand floating reception hall.”
To that end, Hodges encouraged residents to consider chartering the dinner boat for family reunions and other events as a way of supporting the development of the tourism industry in Hertford and surrounding communities.
A meeting has been slated for Friday in Elizabeth City for tourism directors, town managers and county managers from area counties to hear from a research team at the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill about prospects for attracting more young people to the Albemarle as tourists.
Harbor Towns officials announced several weeks ago that they had purchased the Eagle 1, a dinner-excursion boat with a maximum draft of six feet that can accommodate up to 140 guests.
By late April or early May, Eagle 1 is expected to be in service cruising the Albemarle Sound. The vessel’s home port will be Edenton; the Eagle 1 and the fast ferry boats that are part of the Harbor Towns Project will be docked near the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center along the town’s waterfront.
