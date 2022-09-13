Monument 1960s

A postcard from the 1960s shows the Chowan County Confederate Monument at its current site on South Broad Street in downtown Edenton.

 PHOTO COURTESY UNC CHAPEL HILL

(Editor’s Note: Second of a two-part series.)

EDENTON — The disagreement over relocating Edenton's Confederate monument from East Broad Street isn't the first time moving the monument has stirred controversy.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.