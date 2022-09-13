(Editor’s Note: Second of a two-part series.)
EDENTON — The disagreement over relocating Edenton's Confederate monument from East Broad Street isn't the first time moving the monument has stirred controversy.
In 1960, during the height of the civil rights movement, the Edenton Woman’s Club sought funding from Chowan County commissioners to relocate the monument to East Broad Street. At the time, the monument was located on the green at the 1767 Courthouse, where it had been since the Bell Battery Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy raised $3,000 for the monument's construction in the early 1900s.
The reasoning for moving the monument more than five decades later, club leaders said at the time, was to beautify the courthouse green.
The proposal provoked a lot of pushback, however. County commissioners initially wanted to hold a voter referendum on the proposal, but decided to call off the vote after the Edenton's Woman’s Club backed off its request, citing the controversy.
A year later, the club reappeared before Chowan commissioners again, this time asking permission to relocate the monument but seeking no public money to do it.
Commissioners agreed and Edenton Town Council soon followed with its approval, granting permission for the monument to be placed at the foot of Broad Street. The monument was moved there on June 1, 1961, and it's remained there ever since.
A year ago, however, a mayor-appointed Human Relations Commission recommended by a 7-6 vote that the monument again be relocated. The panel's recommended new site was a town-owned plot adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery.
Edenton Town Councilman Roger Coleman said Town Council was divided on the HRC's recommendation. Concerns about the Beaver Hill site are centered on a state law which states a historical monument can only be relocated to a place of “equal prominence.”
Questions about the monument's ownership have also presented a roadblock to its relocation.
Anne Rowe, whose grandmother helped install the monument, said she was not sure who owns it, but guesses that Edenton could claim ownership.
“Town Council can do what it chooses, as long as they respect it,” Rowe said.
Last month, the Chowan Herald found no record of ownership for the monument at the Chowan Register of Deeds office. Requests for comment on the monument's ownership by the national United Daughters of Confederacy organization in Richmond, Va., were not returned.
Since the monument’s 1961 relocation, it has been declared “non-contributing” to Edenton's historic district, according to a 2021 memo from former town planner Elizabeth Bryant.
“Because the current site (of the monument) is not the original site, staff is of the opinion that the town has a justifiable position that a new ... site would be as appropriate, if not more so, than the current site,” the memo reads.
Dr. Emma Bonner, an HRC member, told the Chowan Herald she's satisfied with the HRC's recommendation. Bonner, who marched and was arrested in civil rights protests across northeast North Carolina, said she doesn't want to see the monument remain in the town square.
Phyllis Coleman, who was raised in Edenton, also opposes the monument remaining where it is. She calls the monument a longstanding symbol of the “racist traditions of the South.”
“I was born and raised in Edenton and attended segregated schools up until ninth-grade. Racism was prominent,” Coleman said. “The Confederate monument and other symbols of hatred were boldly displayed downtown and flaunted. For Blacks, it was a symbol of intimidation and was meant to convey the message that we were irrelevant because ‘white supremacy’ reigns.”
Coleman recalled experiences in the “Colored Only” section of both Belk and the Taylor Theater and noted her mother, who cooked at the Triangle Restaurant, could not even enter the front door or eat at the place where she prepared food.
A new site for the monument was proposed in the spring: Veterans Park on East Queen Street. Councilman Coleman said the change was required to get all members of Town Council to support the monument's relocation.
Monument supporters have claimed that the monument is a memorial to U.S. war veterans, citing a 1958 pension law and U.S. Code Title 38.
Chowan County Commissioner Bob Kirby, who opposes the monument's relocation, reminded Town Council during an Aug. 9 meeting that many Confederate soldiers were drafted against their will.
But a U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs spokesperson told Reuters in 2020 that “per federal law, for VA purposes, the term ‘veteran’ does not apply to those who served in the Confederate armed forces.”
Resident Harriet DeHart said the monument reminds people of a past that should not be repeated. She liked it to the Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany.
“General (Dwight) Eisenhower made it clear that (Dachau) was not to be destroyed, but instead left as a reminder to the future to never sink this low against humanity again,” DeHart said.
Charlie Williams, commander of the Beaufort Plowboys Sons of Confederate Veterans, also told local leaders in an Aug. 5 email that the monument honors “Southern patriots,” many of whom “were not plantation owners or slave owners.”
Census records, however, show that at least three women who helped to install Edenton’s Confederate monument came from families who formerly owned enslaved people. Susan Inglis said her family was among the former slave owners noted on a 1907 UDC roster.
Inglis also noted that her aunt, Marion Drane, was one of the little girls who pulled the string to unveil the soldier atop the monument in 1909. According to her niece, Drane later said — during the monument’s relocation in 1961 — that it should be taken down. Drane claimed that clinging to the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy had become “inappropriate,” according to Inglis.
Jason Kint, whose family owns a home near Veterans Park, is opposed to moving the Confederate monument to the new site. He believes the town should follow the original recommendation — move the monument to Beaver Hill.
“Removing this statue from a public place of prominence will show the strength and character of Edenton,” Kint said. “It’s a step toward opening hearts and minds to the perspectives of the African American community.”
John Mitchener, a Vietnam veteran, also disagrees with the Veterans Park site, saying the Confederacy is not equivalent to the U.S. armed forces. Mitchener’s father was mayor of Edenton when the monument was relocated in 1961.
Edenton native Kristal Jordan said she sees the monument as a symbol of quiet racism" that honors people who died defending slavery.
“It’s a stark image of what this town is really about," Jordan said. "One steeped in the racist history of the Confederacy, one built on the backs of many slaves, including some of my ancestors whose names were lost in time forever. That statue speaks volumes while saying nothing. I’m astonished but kind of not so astonished that it still stands.”
As efforts continue to move the monument, Councilman Coleman said he spoke to a community leader recently about the monument’s impact.
“I spoke to a woman (who is) a leading member of our community, who approached me following the town council’s unanimous vote to relocate the monument," Coleman said. "I expected a berating. Instead, she wanted to thank me for this town council action.”
The woman went on to tell Coleman that she had been opposed to any change in the monument’s location, but recently went down and stood in front of the monument, where she asked herself: “what would this monument mean to me if I was a Black woman?”