EDENTON — Local residents got a chance over the weekend to attend a screening of a documentary film at Edenton’s Providence Baptist Church on the removal of Confederate monuments.
“The Neutral Ground,” an award-winning film produced by CJ Hunt, details the fight to remove a handful of Confederate monuments in New Orleans in 2015. The film also touches on the deadly events at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 and the nationwide George Floyd protests in 2020.
Saturday’s film screening, coordinated by the local Move the Monument Coalition, the ACLU of North Carolina and the North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities, was designed to show the history of Confederate statues in the South and explore why some say they should be brought down.
In the film, Hunt travels across the South, meeting with supporters and opponents of Confederate monuments.
Some members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans from Monroe, Louisiana, said they see Confederate statues as memorials to war veterans who had no ties to white supremacy or racism.
“It’s just a guy standing on a pedestal,” says Thomas Taylor, a SCV member, at one point in the film.
Taylor also comments that slavery “wasn’t so bad.”
One Confederate monument in New Orleans contained the words “white supremacy” etched into it. Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke attempted to stage a rally at the monument in 2004, claiming it was a symbol of “white pride.”
The film notes various documents related to the Confederacy’s founding, state secession records, and speech transcripts from Confederate leaders — all of which show that slavery and a state’s right to allow the ownership of enslaved people were primary factors for the decision by 11 states to secede from the Union.
One such document, from Louisiana, urges Texas to secede from the Union, saying: “the people of the slave holding States are bound together by the same necessity and determination to preserve African slavery.”
A speech from Alexander Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, also is included in the film. The speech includes a line that says: “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and moral condition.”
Toward the end of “The Neutral Ground,” Hunt mentions the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the group that installed the monument in Edenton.
One scholar from UNC Charlotte, Karen Cox, said the UDC played a large role in indoctrinating American children for decades during the Jim Crow era, which led many older Americans to believe that slavery “wasn’t so bad” and that the Confederacy was fighting for a noble cause of “states’ rights.”
Taylor, the SVC member from Monroe, La., claims in the film that Union troops got “fancy headstones” in cemeteries, while Confederate soldiers were “dumped into ditches.” He urged the need to remember the deaths of Confederate troops, more than 400,000 of whom were drafted.
The film’s screening also included a panel discussion that featured Hassan Shukar, a 1972 graduate of John A. Holmes High School; Jeremy Collins, founding director of the NC Office of Digital Equity; and Mavis Hill, executive director of the Tyrrell County Community Development Corp.
A handful of local leaders and clergy attended the film screening. They included Chowan Commissioner Larry McLaughlin and Edenton councilmen Roger Coleman, Aaron Coston and Sam Dixon.
James Williams, chair of NC CRED’s board who was born in nearby Plymouth in 1951, spoke briefly before the film, discussing his upbringing in the Jim Crow South. He said it is time for Confederate monuments to be “moved from public spaces to a place more suitable.”
“I remember running from KKK members in Plymouth while protesting with Golden Frinks,” Williams said.
Frinks, a well-known civil rights activist from Edenton, worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pushed for nonviolent, direct action on many issues of equality. His home, now a historic site, is in Edenton on West Peterson Street.
A few hours before the screening at Providence Baptist, during the weekly protest at Edenton’s Confederate monument, counter-protester Millard Bond mocked efforts to remove the statue, telling the Chowan Herald that the town should “move the statue and put it in Golden Frinks’ front yard.”
Fellow counter-protester Mike Dean later accused those who want to relocate Edenton’s statue of being “Marxists.”
Coleman previously told the Chowan Herald that he hopes the monument will be relocated by the end of the year. Officials have agreed to relocate the statue to Veterans Park on East Queen Street, behind the Chowan County Courthouse.