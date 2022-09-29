Film Screening

Audience members watch a screening of “The Neutral Ground,” a documentary film on the removal of Confederate monuments, at Providence Baptist Church in Edenton on Saturday.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Local residents got a chance over the weekend to attend a screening of a documentary film at Edenton’s Providence Baptist Church on the removal of Confederate monuments.

“The Neutral Ground,” an award-winning film produced by CJ Hunt, details the fight to remove a handful of Confederate monuments in New Orleans in 2015. The film also touches on the deadly events at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 and the nationwide George Floyd protests in 2020.