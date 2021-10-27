Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Perquimans County. Please send listings to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.
Today
Dollar Tree-Family Dollar
Dollar Tree, Inc.’s new Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “Combo” store will open at 208 Ocean Highway South, Hertford.
Mom classes
Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start will hold classes for new and expectant mothers each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 18. Contact: 482-3035.
Toys for Tots
Applications are now being accepted for the Toys for Tots Christmas program. Pick up applications at either the Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start office at 400 Old Hertford Road, Edenton, Perquimans County Library or the Shepard-Pruden Library. Turn in applications by Oct. 30.
Oct. 29
Special Olympics
An Eat Out to Help Out the Perquimans Special Olympics will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Menu includes both fried chicken and barbecue. Pick up plates at corner of Market and Church streets. Cost is $8.
Oct. 30
Belvidere Day Dinner
The Belvidere Day Dinner and Dance will be held at 149 Perry Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25. Admission for those 16 and older. Contact: 333-5473, 339-0720 or 757-274-7485.
Breast Cancer banquet
The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation will host its Breast Cancer Awareness Banquet at Poole’s Grove Baptist Church at 319 Woodville Road, Hertford, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 264-2415 or email LHoneyBlue@aol.com or L683DOGTEAM@gmail.com.
Boo at the Museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloweens past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats. The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents. The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Oct. 31
HHI flower pots
Historic Hertford Inc. is offering sponsorships for the flower pots around downtown Hertford. The cost of sponsoring a large planter is $400. A medium-sized planter may be purchased for $285. The deadline for sponsorships is Oct. 31. Pick up order forms at the Hertford Hub at 127 N. Church Street, or by contacting Missy Mimlitsch at missymimlitsch@gmail.com or Sarah Burket at sbdesignshertford@gmail.com.
Parade grand marshal
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations through Oct. 31 for this year’s grand marshal for the Hertford Christmas Parade. Contact: vmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Nov. 1
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is hosting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding by Nov. 1 at one of five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Nov. 6
Yard sale
The Senior Center and Community Yard Sale will be held at the Senior Center on Harvey Point Road, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rental spaces cost $15. Donations welcome Nov. 1-5. Contact: 426-5404.
Nov. 9
School board
The Perquimans Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s classified salary study and the district’s financial audit at 5 p.m.
Nov. 18
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
Dec. 4
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.