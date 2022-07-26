A local organization in Hertford hopes to help children be prepared for the new school year.
The Oldie But Goodie Birthday Club is organizing is sixth annual “Come Together As One” School Supply Giveaway Event at Missing Mill Park in Hertford on Saturday, Aug. 13, starting at noon.
Children attending the event will receive free school supplies, including bookbags.
Oldie But Goodie Birthday Club members Marion Leary, Dyrel Nowel and Deborah Mullen are organizing the giveaway event. Leary, who is the organization’s president, said the club plans to offer food and activities as well.
Leary said both area businesses and residents have donated to the event in the past. In addition to school supplies, the club is also seeking donations of food, beverages, napkins, and plates for the event.
While all types of school supplies are sought, Leary said bookbags are especially needed. Volunteers are also a critical need.
Monetary donations and school supplies can be donated up to and on the day of the event.
Leary said the event is open to all children. The goal, she said, is to help children “enjoy going back to school.”
For more information about the Oldie but Goodie Birthday Club’s “Come Together As One” annual School Supply Giveaway Event, call Leary at (252) 339-2445.