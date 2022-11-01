S-Bridge officially opens to vehicles

A Perquimans County Schools bus crosses the newly reopened S-Bridge over the Perquimans River, Wednesday, Oct. 26. The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened the bridge to vehicle traffic on Oct. 25, nearly two months after holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate the bridge’s near completion.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

HERTFORD — Nearly two months after holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hertford’s new S-Bridge, the N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened the new span to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The first vehicles — fire trucks from Hertford and Winfall — met at the middle of bridge about 4 p.m., DOT said in a press release.