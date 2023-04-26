Drink Dine Dance

The band Partly Crowdy performs at the Drink, Dine and Dance fundraiser sponsored by Historic Hertford, Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club at Hertford Bay Taphouse in Hertford Saturday evening. 

 Vernon Fueston photo

HERTFORD — Several dozen people enjoyed an evening of food, drink, and music at the Hertford Bay Taphouse in Hertford Saturday night as part of a joint fundraiser hosted by Historic Hertford and the Hertford Rotary Club.

Drink, Dine, and Dance featured music by the band Partly Crowdy and food prepared by Owl Feed Ya Catering and Events of Belvidere. Food for the event was cooked to order, and tickets went for $33 each.