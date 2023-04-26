HERTFORD — Several dozen people enjoyed an evening of food, drink, and music at the Hertford Bay Taphouse in Hertford Saturday night as part of a joint fundraiser hosted by Historic Hertford and the Hertford Rotary Club.
Drink, Dine, and Dance featured music by the band Partly Crowdy and food prepared by Owl Feed Ya Catering and Events of Belvidere. Food for the event was cooked to order, and tickets went for $33 each.
Susan Collins, vice chair of Historic Hertford, was responsible for the event, which she said was held jointly with the Hertford Rotary Club. The two organizations will share the money raised.
Lynne Raymond, chair of Historic Hertford, said her organization is not the historical society for Hertford but serves as the town’s Main Street program, organizing civic events and beautifying the downtown to encourage economic development.
She said Historic Hertford sponsors Santa Breakfasts, a grand illumination of the downtown at Christmastime, Friday night strolls, and other activities that benefit Hertford during the spring and summer.
Bob Bennet, vice president of the Hertford Rotary Club, said his organization also works to improve life in the town. The Rotary Club sponsors local and international service projects and benefits the community’s youth by supporting leadership events, scholarships, and exchange programs.