Durants Neck Ruritan Club Continues Good Work in Spite of COVID-19

It was with heavy hearts that the Durants Neck Ruritan Club Board of Directors decided in March of 2020 to suspend its regular Club meetings due to concerns of Covid 19. This decision was made 12 more times canceling regular meetings until March of 2021.
During this year of meeting shutdown, club fundraising was also suspended. The annual Spring Outer Banks Raffle had to be cancelled because the sponsoring hotel and restaurant was closed. The annual Chicken & BBQ was cancelled due to Covid concerns and restrictions. Club rentals were also suspended. The Club’s largest fundraiser, their annual auction was cancelled again due to Covid 19 safety concerns.
Covid 19 did not stop the Club from continuing to meet the needs of their community. The Board of Directors continued to meet throughout the year long shutdown being masked and social distanced for safety. Members were contacted by the board inquiring as to their welfare during the shutdown.
The Club’s annual Scholarship program continued awarding $6,000 to four area students. Regular donations to the Durants Neck Fire Department, Project Patriot, and the Albemarle Food Bank were made.
Four families including 22 children were “adopted” during Christmas. A Toy Drive was conducted with 118 toys donated to the Hertford Police Department. Partnering with the New Hope United Methodist Church, a food drive was conducted with food baskets provided to nearly 50 needy families.
It just goes to show that even a pandemic cannot stop good people from doing good things.
In order to sustain this level of giving requires that fundraising efforts resume.
On Saturday, May 22, 2021 the Durants Neck Ruritan Club 2151 New Hope Road in Hertford will conduct a Chicken & BBQ Fundraiser. Meals will be take-out only for safety.
Hours of service will be 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
If you would like to donate to our club or purchase Chicken & BBQ tickets, please call Dale Trevors the Club Treasurer at 252 331-3979.
The club’s annual auction will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
The Club is accepting large item donations, such as: vehicles, boats, trailers, lawn mowers, good kitchen appliances, etc. Club can always keep surplus stuff for our next auction. Please call Dan Gurganus at 252 264-9942 or Chuck Olean at 252 264-0384