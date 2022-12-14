Durants Neck Ruritans

Durants Neck Ruritan Club President Lynn Mathis presents Dan Gurganus a plaque recognizing him as the club’s Ruritan of the Year.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

DURANTS NECK — The Durants Neck Ruritan Club has been providing Christmas joy to less fortunate families in the community for the past 11 years. This year is no different as club members collected more than 100 Christmas toys to distribute to local families.

“For some children these toys are the only present they receive under their tree,” said Dan Trevors of the club. “Each year is more successful than the previous.”