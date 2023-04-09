Durants Neck April Auction

The Durants Neck Ruritan Club, shown hosting its annual auction last year, will host this year's auction at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, Saturday, April 22, starting at 11 a.m. 

 Photo courtesy DAN TREVORS

HERTFORD — The Durants Neck Ruritan Club is gearing up for its annual fundraising auction next weekend.

The club, located at 2151 New Hope Road, will hold the event on Saturday, April 22. A preview of items to be auctioned will be held at 11 a.m., followed by the auction at 1 p.m.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.