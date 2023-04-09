...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
The Durants Neck Ruritan Club, shown hosting its annual auction last year, will host this year's auction at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, Saturday, April 22, starting at 11 a.m.
HERTFORD — The Durants Neck Ruritan Club is gearing up for its annual fundraising auction next weekend.
The club, located at 2151 New Hope Road, will hold the event on Saturday, April 22. A preview of items to be auctioned will be held at 11 a.m., followed by the auction at 1 p.m.
The auction will be conducted by Spencer and Melyssa of Corner Market Auctions in Pasquotank County. The pair offer to conduct the club auction each year for free as a way give back to the community.
This year, the club will be auctioning approximately 200 items including generators, lawn care equipment, power tools, bicycles, kayaks, furniture, storage cabinets, a Barbie collection, small appliances, a utility trailer, oriental carpets, jewelry and more.
According to organizers, the club will use proceeds from the auction to provide scholarships to deserving local college-bound students.
In addition to scholarships, club members also support the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, Project Patriot, the Open-Door Food Bank of Perquimans County, and Senior Bingo.
The club also provides the joy of Christmas to several families in the area, donating them a holiday meal and gifts for their children. Club members also collect more than 200 toys for donation to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s office for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
For additional information about the auction or the club’s community outreach work, contact Dan Trevors at dantrevors@gmail.com.