Durants Neck Bingo February 2023

The Durants Neck Ruritan Club hosted a full house for its first Senior Bingo Party since the start of the pandemic, Thursday, Feb. 16. 

 Photo courtesy Dan Trevors

DURANTS NECK — Fresh off its first Senior Bingo Party since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Durants Neck Ruritan Club will host its annual fundraising auction next month.

The club has already started collecting donations for the auction that will be held Saturday, April 22, at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford. Items sought include mowing equipment, tools, boats and vehicles. No yard sale type items are needed, the club said.

