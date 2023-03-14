...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 31 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected tonight.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates,
Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Southampton and Isle of Wight Counties, and Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Durants Neck Ruritan Club hosted a full house for its first Senior Bingo Party since the start of the pandemic, Thursday, Feb. 16.
DURANTS NECK — Fresh off its first Senior Bingo Party since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Durants Neck Ruritan Club will host its annual fundraising auction next month.
The club has already started collecting donations for the auction that will be held Saturday, April 22, at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford. Items sought include mowing equipment, tools, boats and vehicles. No yard sale type items are needed, the club said.
The club's Senior Bingo Party, held Feb. 16, traditionally is held two or three times a year and is free to senior citizens. This year, club members served more than 40 seniors a lunch of roast turkey, mashed potatoes and green beans.
More than 20 games of bingo were played during the event and the winners were awarded prizes.
The club has offered Senior Bingo games for the past 20 years, only taking a short hiatus during the pandemic.
Part of the Durants Neck Ruritan Club’s mission is to provide a facility where seniors in the community can gather to have fun at no cost to them.
"The club proudly believes seniors have so much to offer ... as they have the experience which is a much-needed asset in today’s world," the club said in a press release.
To make a donation to the upcoming Durants Neck Ruritan Club auction, call Dan Gurganus at (252) 264-9942 or Chuck Olean at (252) 264-0384.