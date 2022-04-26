Perquimans County voters will have roughly two full weeks, including one day of Saturday voting, in which to cast their ballot for the May 17 primary.
Early voting for the primary election begins today at the Perquimans Board of Election office at 601 South Edenton St., Hertford, and will continue weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday, May 13.
Early voting will also be held on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents who have not yet registered may do so and vote the same day during the 13-day one-stop voting period. They won’t have to show a photo ID to register and vote but they will be required to provide proof of residency.
The deadlines to change political parties and register to vote on election day, May 17, have passed. However, voters can still request to make an address change through election day.
Voters who are 17 and will reach their 18th birthday before the Nov. 8 election will be able to vote for candidates for federal and state offices but not for those seeking three seats on the Perquimans Board of Education, because that election will be decided on May 17.
Because of Perquimans “single-shot” voting system, voters will only be able to cast one vote for the Board of Education, even though there are three open seats on the ballot. The six candidates for the three seats include incumbent Anne White and Dave Silva, Gracie Felton, Kristy Corprew, Matt Winslow and Barbara Huddleston.
Voters who are registered unaffiliated may choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican party primary in the May 17 election.
Of the two parties, the Republican Party has a more crowded ballot with eight contested races, not counting the non-partisan school board race. By comparison, the Democratic Party ballot has only two contested races, not including the school board race.
In the GOP’s primary for U.S. Senate, the 14 candidates include former Gov. Pat McCrory, Congressman Ted Budd, former Congressman Mark Walker, Marjorie Eastman, David Flaherty, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Kenneth Harper Jr., Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Debora Tshiouo, Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Leonard L. Bryant and Drew Bulecza.
In the 1st U.S. House District race, the eight candidates include Brad Murphy, Ernest Reeves, Brent Roberson, Sandy Roberson, Sandy Smith, Billy Strickland, Henry Williams II and Will Aiken.
For the Associate Justice on the N.C. Supreme Court, Seat 5, the three candidates are Victoria E. Prince, April C. Wood and Trey Allen.
For Seat 9 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, the candidates are Beth Freshwater Smith and Donna Stroud.
For Seat 11 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, the candidates are Michael J. Standing and Charlton L. Allen.
For the N.C. Senate in District 1, state Sens. Bob Steinburg of Chowan County and Norm Sanderson of Pamlico are squaring off.
For District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District, Seat 2, incumbent Judge Jennifer Bland is being challenged by Bernard B. (B.J.) McAvoy Jr. and Jeff Moreland.
And for district attorney in the 1st Prosecutorial District, Jeff Cruden is running against Kim Pellini.
The Democrats have 11 candidates seeking their party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. They include former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, James L. Carr Jr., Robert Colon, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Constance (Lov) Johnson, Tobias LaGrone, B.K. Maginnis, Rett Newton, Marcus W. Williams, Greg Antoine and Chrelle Booker.
There are four Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for the 1st U.S. House seat: Don Davis, Erica Smith, Jason Albert Spriggs and Julian C. Bishop Sr.