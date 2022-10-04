...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
What Perquimans County sheriff’s investigators initially ruled an accidental shooting has resulted in a murder charge for an Elizabeth City teen.
Cameron Mathew Carlson, 18, of the 120 block of Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of second degree murder, according to a copy of the arrest warrant, which was filed by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Friday, Carlson remained in custody at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.
Carlson is charged in connection with the Aug. 11 shooting death of Ethan Christopher Flora, 18, in the Snug Harbor community in Perquimans, the warrant states.
The Saturday after the shooting, Aug. 13, Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said a teenager had died of a single shot from a shotgun. At the time he said he did not know the victim’s name. Shelby also said at the time his office had determined the teen’s death was accidental.
On Friday, White said further investigation determined Flora’s shooting was in fact not an accident. A copy of Carlson’s arrest warrant says “the defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did kill Ethan Christopher Flora with malice.”
A Perquimans news release issued after the shooting said Perquimans County 911 received a call at 7:32 p.m. that someone had been shot in the Snug Harbor community.
Sheriff’s deputies and Perquimans Emergency Medical Services arrived and found a person who had died, the release said.