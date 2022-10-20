knobbs creek rec baseball field

The infield of the baseball diamond at Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center is seen from the first base dugout, Monday, Oct. 10. A team in a summer collegiate baseball league may be using the field for its home games next summer.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Future Major League Baseball players may call Elizabeth City home next summer.

City Council agreed Monday, Oct. 10, to lease Holmes Field to the Old North State League to use for a summer collegiate baseball team that will be based in the city.