Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials said last week the district continues to struggle to find enough bus drivers to fill all routes.
ECPPS Transportation Director Amanda Hill told the school board Thursday night that a lot of drivers have been out sick and that the district’s shortage of drivers continues.
“But the amazing, amazing drivers that I have, have stepped up to the plate and really helped cover everything to make sure that we don’t have a message of ‘we don’t have anybody to take you home today,’” Hill said.
The district does have three new drivers, she said.
An online course for drivers will be offered in February and so far four people have enrolled, Hill said.
Board member George Archuleta said he appreciates the efforts of all ECPPS directors and staff, including the transportation director and bus drivers.
Board Chairwoman Sharon Warden asked Hill about the times students are getting to school on the buses. She wanted to know if it’s getting better.
Hill said bus travel times to and from school are definitely getting better.
In August the board voted to raise driver pay above $15 an hour in order to address a severe shortage of bus drivers. But the board heard a report in November that the driver shortage was still a problem.
The ECPPS district was about 25 bus drivers short of being fully staffed at that time, Hill told the board at the November meeting that the district had hired three drivers since the school year started — but lost six others.
Hill also noted that 35 people signed up for a recent bus driver training course but only 15 showed up for the training. And of that number, 10 passed the course, she said.
Hill noted at the November session that federal regulations that take effect this month will vastly increase the training requirements for bus drivers and make it even more difficult for schools to hire more drivers.