Elizabeth City State University students are poised to pay a higher student activity fee and more for housing, parking and meal plans next fall.
The ECSU Board of trustees, meeting Dec. 13, approved a $35 increase to the student activity fee, an average 3% increase to housing rates, a $25 increase to parking rates and a 6% increase to meal plan rates.
All mandatory fee increases like the student activity fee hike must go the University of North Carolina Board of Governors for its approval, but housing, parking and meal plan rates don’t have to get the board’s approval.
The fee increases were presented by Lisa McClinton, vice chancellor of business and finance, to trustees’ Committee on Finance, Audit and University Advancement.
McClinton said the average 3% housing rate increase was needed to improve residence hall programming, increase the number of qualified housekeeping staff, support and improve the residence hall HVAC and plumbing infrastructure, and provide additional funds for residence hall debt service beginning in fiscal year 2024.
Under the changes, the Viking Village five-person suite rate will not increase. But the Bias Hall double room rate will rise from $3,082 to $3,175 and the single room rate will increase from $3,570 to $3,677.
Viking Towers’ triple and double room rates will increase from $3,097 to $3,190, and the single room rate will rise from $3,777 to $3,890.
University Towers’ single room rate will rise from $3,196 to $3,292 and double room rate is increasing from $2,518 to $2,594.
The University Suites’ double room rate will increase from $3,081 to $3,175 and the single room rate will rise from $3,758 to $3,870.
ECSU’s total revenue from dorm room rentals will rise by $118,979, from $3,965,667 in fiscal year 2023 to $4,084,637 in fiscal year 2024.
With the approved increase, annual parking rates will increase from $75 to $100 for students, $90 to $115 for faculty and staff, and $200 to $225 for reserved parking for staff and faculty. Temporary staff parking rates will remain at $90 and non-business visitor parking will remain at $5.
The university’s revenue from parking will rise by more than $32,500 by 2024.
The 6% increase in meal plan rates was proposed by Aramark, the university’s dining services partner, who cited inflation and supply issues for the increase.
The $35 increase to the student activity fee will raise its cost from $738 to $773 a year. According to McClinton, the increase is needed to accommodate inflation and enable student programming to continue operating at its current level.
Prior to raising the student activity fee, trustees approved what ECSU officials referred to as a fee “swap.” They agreed to decrease the student activity fee by $62 and increase students’ health services fee by the same $62.
The swap will change ECSU’s student activity fee from the third highest in the UNC System to approximately the eighth highest, and conversely change the health services fee from 11th highest to approximately the fifth highest. Under the change, the health services fee will rise from $333 to $395.
The move is a wash in terms of total cost to students. It shifts the cost of the counseling center from student activities to health services. Counseling has a projected budget of about $104,000 for 2024.
For fiscal year 2024 the student activity fee is projected to generate $1,122,919 and the health services fee $656,035.
Despite the $35 increase to the student activity fee, ECSU’s mandatory fees are still the second lowest in the UNC System. The fees total $2,357. The breakdown is $899 for athletics, $60 for campus security, $326 for education and technology, $333 for health services, $738 for student activities, and $1 for the Student Government Association.
The fees are called “mandatory” because all 17 campuses in the UNC System are required to charge them. According to McClinton’s presentation, the Board of Governors indicated to all 17 campuses that it would consider increases to the mandatory fees “intended to defray the impacts of inflationary costs.”
There is no change proposed for ECSU tuition rates for the 2023-24 academic year.