EDENTON — Thousands visited some of Edenton’s most venerable homes last weekend during the Edenton Historical Commission’s 41st annual Christmas Candlelight Tour.

The commission sold nearly 2,100 tickets for this year’s tour, drawing crowds that packed East King and East Water streets, two of the main thoroughfares for the two-day event. Lines of visitors stood well out the door at many of the tour’s sites.

