A line stretches out the door at the 1790 East Customs House at the corner of East King and Court streets — beneath the shadow of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse — during the 41st Christmas Candlelight Tour, Saturday.
EDENTON — Thousands visited some of Edenton’s most venerable homes last weekend during the Edenton Historical Commission’s 41st annual Christmas Candlelight Tour.
The commission sold nearly 2,100 tickets for this year’s tour, drawing crowds that packed East King and East Water streets, two of the main thoroughfares for the two-day event. Lines of visitors stood well out the door at many of the tour’s sites.
One site on this year’s tour was Homestead, located at 101 East Water Street and the home of Susan Inglis. Built in 1771, the home has been in Inglis’ family for eight generations.
“This home was originally just four rooms downstairs and two rooms above, with porches all around,” Inglis told guests who gathered around in the entry room. “Then a Victorian addition came in the 1890s.”
Flanked by a painting of her late mother, Frances, Inglis spoke with passion about her home and family, who have been rooted along Edenton Bay for perhaps centuries. Volunteers guided visitors through rooms of the house, pointing out details about its various trinkets, additions and furniture.
A block away at 409 Court Street, attorney Hood Ellis held the door for visitors as they filed up the steps onto his porch. Inside, his wife Anne greeted guests, some of whom were visiting from as far away as Colorado.
Most of this year’s tour took place along East King Street, as the event shifted from the west side of Broad Street last year to the east side.
Besides allowing residents and visitors to see some examples of Edenton’s historic architecture, the tour also helped showcase the handiwork of preservationists and restorationists like Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation.
Stationed inside the Bateman-Badham House at 201 East King Street, Tyler talked about the home’s recent restoration, specifically the transformation of its kitchen. A vaulted ceiling now stretches over the breadth of the kitchen, wowing many who entered. Countertops fusing copper with quartzite delighted others as they ran their fingertips across the intricate designs.
A block south, along East Water Street, Edenton Historic Commission Chair Clara Stage eagerly welcomed revelers into her home.
Throughout the day, numerous public spaces were set up to provide music, drinks and “tasties” for visitors. The Barker House served up eggnog and punch, while the Renaissance Consort performed 18th century music at Cupola House both Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Other musicians who performed during the tour included Douglas Jackson at the Chowan Arts Council, the Doorway Singers along the tour route and Gabriel’s Men Chorale at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
A majority of tourists who visited Edenton for this year’s tour were either from Raleigh or Virginia Beach, according to polls conducted over the weekend.
EHC Director Robert Leath was pleased with the tour’s turnout.
“Historic preservation isn’t just a part of Edenton’s identity, it’s also good for business,” Leath told the Chowan Herald on Sunday. “It’s a major driver for the local economy. Visitors flock to Edenton to enjoy everything the town has to offer, which combines history and architecture with commerce, shops and restaurants that are part of the overall visual experience.”
For more information on the annual tour, homes featured or how to take part in a future tour, visit the Penelope Barker House at 505 South Broad Street.