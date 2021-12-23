EDENTON — Edenton officials plan to wait until the N.C. Supreme Court rules on the legality of removal of a Confederate monument in Winston-Salem before taking further action on the town's monument.
At a recent Town Council meeting, Councilman Roger Coleman sought to have the council issue a statement affirming the council's support for removing the town's Confederate monument from its current site.
The Human Relations Commission appointed by Town Council is recommending removal of the Confederate monument at the foot of South Broad Street to a proposed “memorial park” site on Sixth Street.
But other councilors suggested waiting until the state's top court weighs in on Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate monument.
The N.C. Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has appealed a ruling by an N.C. Court of Appeal panel dismissing the UDC's lawsuit against the city of Winston-Salem. The UDC's lawsuit seeks for the return of a statue of a Confederate soldier that was removed from downtown Winston-Salem on March 12, 2019. The N.C. Supreme Court is likely to hear the UDC's appeal early next year.
Councilman Hackney High said suggestions that Edenton council was "procrastinating" by waiting for the state supreme court's ruling were unfounded.
“I’ve heard a lot of accusations and read a lot in writing that I take offense to — that we are procrastinating. They think this is procrastination on our part,” he said. “I think this is the one council that has had the guts to address this issue.”
High continued, telling Coleman: “I’m not going to let this issue flounder, I’m not going to let it be swept under the rug. This council is committed to addressing it. I believe it should be placed on the agenda as an agenda item to talk about for January. We may have news by then.”
Other councilors also noted the upcoming case before the state supreme court.
“If we take a vote or stance now, we still can’t do anything until the Supreme Court rules,” Councilman Elton Bond said.
“We will need to figure out where it’s going, what it’s going to cost. We need to really do it right instead of piecemeal,” Councilman Sam Dixon said. “Get a consensus. If the Supreme Court says we can’t move it, there is nothing we can do about it.”
“We do have a plan,” High said.
Councilors decided to table discussion on the monument until January at the earliest.