EDENTON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Tyrrell County man in Edenton Tuesday night.
Edenton police say Dominic Basnight, 25, of the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 64 East, Columbia, died at Vidant-Chowan Hospital.
Police Chief Henry King said Basnight’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said they responded to a shots-fired report in the 700 block of Cabarrus Street about 8:50 p.m. As officers arrived, they received another report of a critically injured man arriving at Vidant-Chowan Hospital.
When officers arrived at that hospital, they learned Basnight had died from his injuries.
King said his department’s preliminary investigation indicates Basnight’s shooting wasn’t a random incident. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about Basnight’s shooting to contact either Detective Sgt. Michael at 252-482-5144, ext. 106 or at 252-337-4878; or Detective Lopez at 252-482-5144, ext. 107 or at 252-337-4599.
Tipsters may also email the department’s Anonymous Crime Tips line at http://www.edentonpd.com.